Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested in Jacksonville on Monday night on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, as reported by The Associated Press. Jones was booked into the Duval County Jail around 6 p.m. ET and is expected to make his first court appearance the following morning. The exact circumstances leading to his arrest remain unclear, but he was charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm.

In Florida, this charge is considered a first-degree misdemeanor and can carry penalties of up to 180 days in jail and fines of up to $1,000.

Jaguars Release Statement

The Jacksonville Jaguars issued a statement regarding the incident: “We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Jones, aged 28, has seen limited action this season due to knee soreness. He has appeared in just three games in the current season, missing the last four Jaguars games and six of the last seven due to his injury. Jones managed to accumulate 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns from eight receptions in the games he played. While he returned to practice with limited participation last week, his readiness to play remains uncertain. His most recent game was on October 8th against the Buffalo Bills, during which he caught three passes for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Jones Has Been A Big Part of the Jaguars Offense

In the previous season, his first with the Jaguars, Jones achieved 823 receiving yards and five touchdowns from 82 receptions. Before joining the Jaguars, he spent time with the Buffalo Bills and the Raiders. He is currently in the second year of a three-year, $24 million contract.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a 6-3 record and are leading the AFC South, despite a recent 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. This loss ended a five-game win streak for the team. Their upcoming game is against the Tennessee Titans.