Jahmyr Gibbs Eyeing Productive Rookie Season

Mathew Huff
The 12th overall pick, Jahmyr Gibbs, is looking to have a breakout rookie campaign. Gibbs’ goal is to have a 1,000-rushing yard season. On top of that, he is also looking to have at least 500-receiving yards. This is a lofty goal for a rookie. Especially when you consider that only Christian McCaffrey was the only one to achieve such a feat last season. Even then, some could say that was more of a product of the San Francisco 49ers’ system. However, Jahmyr Gibbs does have solid potential and could surprise fans this season.

Jahmyr Gibbs Hoping for 1,000 Rushing and 500 Yard Receiving Season

His Fit With Detroit

Part of the reason Gibbs is so confident is the system he is a part of in Detroit. He believes he is a perfect fit for Dan Campbell and company. With a quarterback like Jared Goff at the helm, there will be plenty of catching opportunities for the rookie running back. Not to mention, the Lions do like to run the ball. With running back, D’Andre Swift, now with the Philadelphia Eagles, there should be plenty of touches for Gibbs. However, as alluded to already, a 1,000-yard rushing and 500-yard receiving season is rare for running backs. Jahmyr Gibbs will certainly have his work cut out this coming season for an up-and-coming Detroit Lions squad.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ Immense Potential

There is a reason the Detroit Lions selected Gibbs with the 12th overall pick. In college, he rushed for 2,132 yards to couple with 1,217 receiving yards in his three seasons he was active with Georgia Tech and Alabama. Not to mention, Gibbs also caught 104 passes and rushed for 15 touchdowns.

The Detroit Lions are a team on the rise. Gibbs is just one of their most recent promising players who been brought into the fold. With that in mind, it should also help take some of the pressure off the rookie running back. Players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aiden Hutchinson are going to be watched closely this year. As a result, Jahmyr Gibbs could sneak under the radar as a true difference maker in the NFL. The Detroit Lions are no longer the laughing stock of the league, but now is the time for guys like Gibbs to live up to their potential.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
