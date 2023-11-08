NFL News and Rumors

Jason Kelce Reacts To Being Named A Finalist For People’s Sexiest Man Alive In 2023

Wendi Oliveros
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce

In case you missed it Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was named a finalist in People‘s Sexiest Man Alive 2023 contest.

The winner ended up being actor Patrick Dempsey, but as expected Kelce had a humorous reaction to the honor bestowed upon him.

He said:

“I’m not even the sexiest man in my family, let alone [the] sexiest man alive! I mean, what are we talking about?”

Kelce also tweeted an official response saying:

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder”

The 36-year-old Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion will certainly be asked about this when he appears as a guest analyst on Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football broadcast for Week 10 on November 9, 2023 when the Carolina Panthers take on the Chicago Bears.

Kelce is no stranger to Amazon Prime Video members; the “Kelce” documentary is one of the most popular and highly acclaimed Prime original programs of 2023.

Eagles fans and football fans in general love the program.

Kelce’s Eagles are on a bye week in Week 10 which is why he is making the appearance on Thursday.

The defending NFC Champion Eagles have picked up right where they left off during the 2022 season.

They have a commanding first-place lead in the NFC East with an 8-1 record; the Dallas Cowboys are in second place at 5-3.

Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
