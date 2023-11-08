In case you missed it Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was named a finalist in People‘s Sexiest Man Alive 2023 contest.

The winner ended up being actor Patrick Dempsey, but as expected Kelce had a humorous reaction to the honor bestowed upon him.

He said:

“I’m not even the sexiest man in my family, let alone [the] sexiest man alive! I mean, what are we talking about?”

Kelce also tweeted an official response saying:

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder”

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder… https://t.co/Kzm0xD2aG9 — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) November 8, 2023

The 36-year-old Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion will certainly be asked about this when he appears as a guest analyst on Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football broadcast for Week 10 on November 9, 2023 when the Carolina Panthers take on the Chicago Bears.

A special guest joins the #TNFonPrime crew on Thursday Night! 👀 🦅 pic.twitter.com/66arylBaYL — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 8, 2023

Kelce is no stranger to Amazon Prime Video members; the “Kelce” documentary is one of the most popular and highly acclaimed Prime original programs of 2023.

Eagles fans and football fans in general love the program.

Jason Kelce’s “KELCE” documentary is officially the #1 Movie in the U.S on Prime Video, after just 24hrs. pic.twitter.com/lLsa0BJxMi — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) September 13, 2023

Nick Sirianni says he was crying watching the Kelce documentary and loved it. It’s Prime Video’s most watched show. “It was awesome. I took my wife and my son to the premiere. When I was crying in the first five minutes of it, I’m like oh, goodness. I looked at my wife and I had… pic.twitter.com/sESkrb7YqN — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 24, 2023

The Kelce Doc on Amazon Prime is UNBELIEVABLE Would throw it up there as a must watch It’s 1 hour and 42 minutes long and thus far it has been one of the better documentaries I’ve seen Couldn’t reccomend it more. — Football (@BostonConnr) September 14, 2023

Kelce’s Eagles are on a bye week in Week 10 which is why he is making the appearance on Thursday.

The defending NFC Champion Eagles have picked up right where they left off during the 2022 season.

They have a commanding first-place lead in the NFC East with an 8-1 record; the Dallas Cowboys are in second place at 5-3.