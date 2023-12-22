NFL News and Rumors

Jerry Rice Lists His Top-5 NFL Wide Receivers of All-Time

Gia Nguyen
NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice revealed his list of the best NFL WRs of all-time on ‘The Warner House’, a podcast run by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

Rice is widely considered the best wide receiver ever to play the game, so it’s no surprise that he listed himself as No. 1. Not only do Rice’s 22,895 career receiving yards top the all-time list but he’s compiled 4,000 more yards than the next-highest player in NFL history (Larry Fitzgerald, 17,492 yards).

However, there were some controversial choices on the list.

Rice named his former teammate, enigmatic wide receiver Terrell Owens, as the second-best receiver of all time. Owens ranks third in NFL history with 15,934 receiving yards and had 1,000-yard seasons with three different franchises (San Francisco, Philadelphia, & Dallas).

Randy Moss, the player many NFL fans consider as Rice’s biggest competition for the top spot, was named as the third-best receiver ever. Rice also named former rival Chris Carter at No. 4 and Calvin Johnson, who holds the NFL’s single-season receiving record, No. 5 on his all-time list.

Here are Jerry Rice’s top-5 NFL WRs of all time.

  1. Jerry Rice
  2. Terrell Owens
  3. Randy Moss
  4. Chris Carter
  5. Calvin Johnson

Rice Compared Brock Purdy To Joe Montana

Rice also discussed several other topics on the podcast, including the difference between Candlestick Park and Levi’s Stadium, his pick for NFL MVP, and his legendary workout regimen.

However, a few of his comments stuck out among the rest.

Rice opened up about his wanting Christian McCaffrey to break his single-season touchdown record and compared quarterback Brock Purdy to 49ers’ legend Joe Montana.

Brock reminds me a lot of Montana,” Rice said. “His coolness. He doesn’t get rattled and you need your quarterback to be that way.”

Rice also told Warner that both Purdy and McCaffrey deserve to be co-MVPs.

Check out the complete interview below.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
