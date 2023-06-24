American’s top-ranked female tennis player Jessica Pegula’s trip to England to start her grass court season did not go as planned.

Pegula tweeted that she spent an unexpected day in Atlanta apparently without her luggage.

Thankfully, the Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis team came to her aid in more ways than one.

The Yellow Jackets gave her clothes and a place to work out and practice while she was delayed.

On the way to Eastbourne/Wimbledon I got stuck in Atlanta for a day but @GT_WTEN was kind enough to lend me some gear and get me a practice. Thank you 🙏🏼 🐝 — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) June 24, 2023



Pegula is one of many well-known players scheduled to play in the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, Great Britain starting on Monday, June 26.

2022 Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina, Americans Madison Keys, Shelby Rogers, and Coco Gauff, and Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko and Petra Kvitova are in the 32-player draw for this tournament that ends July 1.

Hopefully, Pegula’s travel delay is not an omen for how the grass court season will go for her.

In 2022, she did not play any warmup tournaments and nearly missed Wimbledon.

She was at home dealing with her mother Kim’s health emergency which we later learned was a cardiac arrest.

This year, she is in a better place physically and mentally.

Pegula is a player that seems to roll with the punches well.

That means this travel delay was likely no big deal for her.

She is the same person who was at the airport eating a bag of Doritos to “celebrate” her 29th birthday.

Pegula was enjoying the snack while waiting to board a plane for a 16-hour flight.

This was immediately after losing a three-set match to Barbora Krejčíková in Dubai with the third set being a “bagel” result of 6-0.

Everyone: "What is it like playing on tour? It must be so amazing!" Me: gets bagled on your birthday, sitting eating Doritos at midnight, waiting to get on a 16 hr flight home. 🤣 — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) February 24, 2023

Good luck in Eastbourne and Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula!

