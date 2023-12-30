The New York Jets suffered another embarrassing loss on Thursday Night Football in Week 17 versus the Cleveland Browns.

The Jets struggled to keep up with veteran QB Joe Flacco and the Browns’ suddenly high-powered offense. Flacco threw for 295 of his 309 passing yards in the first half as Cleveland built an insurmountable 34-17 lead before allowing the defense to take over the game in the second half.

The Jets looked up to the task early in, as Trevor Semien punctuated the team’s first drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to running back Breece Hall. Hall finished with 84 rushing yards and nine catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

After the game, the Jets’ running back issued a stark warning to fans around the NFL who have made New York the laughingstock of the league.

“Get yall laughs out now,” Hall tweeted, “Ain’t gon be like this forever.”

Are Jets Fans Growing Tired of Head Coach Robert Saleh?

With the defeat, New York moved to 6-10 on the season, ending a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations. However, the Jets never took flight after Aaron Rodgers survived just four snaps in his first game with the team.

New York’s offense has been abysmal in 2023, scoring fewer than 14 points in nine of its 16 games. The Jets rank second-last in the league in total offense and third-last in points per game.

Even though the offense has been bad, the Jets’ defense has held things together at times, ranking in the top five in the NFL in passing yards allowed per contest.

Yet, some reporters and NFL analysts appear to be questioning whether head coach Robert Saleh is still the right person for the job.

Jets’ owner Woody Johnson already affirmed that Saleh will be back with the organization in 2024 but the Jets’ coach drew some ire after not showing enough emotion after the team’s latest loss.

After the game, a beat report questioned whether Saleh was upset about the loss. In response, Saleh responded, “Do you want me to throw the podium on the floor?”

ESPN analyst Pat McAfee echoed those sentiments on his show, wondering where the fire is from Saleh. For now, McAfee doesn’t seem convinced that New York will be able to turn into a contender when Rodgers returns in 2024.

“A lot of Jets fans are not believers in Saleh,” McAfee said. “If there is any poor performance early in the year next year, boy it is going to get so loud.”