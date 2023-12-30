NFL News and Rumors

Jets’ Breece Hall Issues Warning To NFL Fans: “Get Y’all Laughs Out Now”

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Are Jets Fans Growing Tired of Head Coach Robert Saleh?

The New York Jets suffered another embarrassing loss on Thursday Night Football in Week 17 versus the Cleveland Browns.

The Jets struggled to keep up with veteran QB Joe Flacco and the Browns’ suddenly high-powered offense. Flacco threw for 295 of his 309 passing yards in the first half as Cleveland built an insurmountable 34-17 lead before allowing the defense to take over the game in the second half.

The Jets looked up to the task early in, as Trevor Semien punctuated the team’s first drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to running back Breece Hall. Hall finished with 84 rushing yards and nine catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

After the game, the Jets’ running back issued a stark warning to fans around the NFL who have made New York the laughingstock of the league.

“Get yall laughs out now,” Hall tweeted, “Ain’t gon be like this forever.”

Are Jets Fans Growing Tired of Head Coach Robert Saleh?

With the defeat, New York moved to 6-10 on the season, ending a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations. However, the Jets never took flight after Aaron Rodgers survived just four snaps in his first game with the team.

New York’s offense has been abysmal in 2023, scoring fewer than 14 points in nine of its 16 games. The Jets rank second-last in the league in total offense and third-last in points per game.

Even though the offense has been bad, the Jets’ defense has held things together at times, ranking in the top five in the NFL in passing yards allowed per contest.

Yet, some reporters and NFL analysts appear to be questioning whether head coach Robert Saleh is still the right person for the job.

Jets’ owner Woody Johnson already affirmed that Saleh will be back with the organization in 2024 but the Jets’ coach drew some ire after not showing enough emotion after the team’s latest loss.

After the game, a beat report questioned whether Saleh was upset about the loss. In response, Saleh responded, “Do you want me to throw the podium on the floor?”

ESPN analyst Pat McAfee echoed those sentiments on his show, wondering where the fire is from Saleh. For now, McAfee doesn’t seem convinced that New York will be able to turn into a contender when Rodgers returns in 2024.

“A lot of Jets fans are not believers in Saleh,” McAfee said. “If there is any poor performance early in the year next year, boy it is going to get so loud.”

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift (0)

NFL Week 17 Same Game Parlay: +400 SGP Pick

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23)
NFL Week 17 Player Props: Back Kyren Williams and Taylor Heinicke
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16)
NFL Week 17 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 17 NFL Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) and Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98)
NFL Week 17 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Bears, Rams Among Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms-up
How to Watch Lions vs. Cowboys on Saturday Night Football | Free Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 28 2023
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian (14) is shown before handing the ball to a teammate
Jets vs. Browns Same Game Parlay For Thursday Night Football
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 28 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85)
Jets vs. Browns: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top