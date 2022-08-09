Jets get unfortunate Mekhi Becton injury update

The New York Jets got some unfortunate news on Monday as Mekhi Becton went down with an injury during practice. For a Jets team that’s trying to improve on what they’ve been able to do throughout the past few years, this is certainly a huge loss.

Some initial reports made it seem like this injury might not be as bad as initially thought, but then new reports came out during the nighttime on Monday stating that these injuries were going to be up worse than initially expected.

Mekhi Becton Injury Update

According to NFL.com:

“OT Mekhi Becton left practice after suffering a knee injury. HC Robert Saleh told reporters that Becton is undergoing an MRI exam but it appears that Becton’s knee is stable. Rapoport and Garafolo reported later Monday evening that after initial evaluations, Becton’s knee injury appears to be more serious than expected. They said the injury is new and unrelated to his previous injury, and that while the tackle will have additional appointments on Tuesday to learn more, there is now concern over the injury.”

Jordan Schultz reported the following via Twitter:

“Breaking: #Jets OT Mekhi Becton may be out for the season, per source. Becton, a first-round pick in 2020, will get a second opinion this week after suffering a serious knee injury at practice today.”

The Jets are now going to have a tough task on hand in figuring out who’s going to replace him this season. If this team is looking to be better than they were a season ago, they need to figure some things out on both sides of the ball and this injury certainly isn’t going to help that. It’s an unfortunate injury, but hopefully, he can come back better than he was before this injury. Let’s see what the Jets have planned for the upcoming season.