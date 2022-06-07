NHL

Jets left winger Kyle Connor wins 2022 Lady Byng Trophy

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

Kyle Connor of Clinton Township, Michigan won the Lady Byng Trophy on Monday. The award is presented to the most gentlemanly player in the National Hockey League. Connor only had two minor penalties for four penalty minutes in 79 games. In winning the Lady Byng, he became the first Jets player in franchise history to win the award.

Outstanding Offensive Season

Connor also provided the Winnipeg Jets with outstanding offensive statistics throughout the 2021-22 National Hockey League regular season. Despite missing the playoffs, he had a breakout year. He led the Jets with 47 goals, 46 assists, 93 points, 36 even strength goals, 28 power-play points, 20 power-play assists, nine game-winning goals and 317 shots on goal. Connor also tied with Adam Lowry of Calgary, Alberta for the Jets lead in shorthanded goals with three. He also was a -3 with one faceoff win, 23 blocked shots, 32 hits, 66 takeaways and 47 giveaways. Connor also had career-highs in goals, assists, points, even strength goals, power-play points, shorthanded goals, shorthanded points (three), shots on goal, hits (32) and takeaways (66).

Sixth American-born player to win the Lady Byng

Connor became the sixth American-born player to win the Lady Byng Trophy. The previous five were Billy Burch of Yonkers, New York (New York Americans, 1927), Doc Romnes of White Bear Lake, Minnesota (Chicago Black Hawks, 1936), Joe Mullen of New York, New York (Calgary Flames, 1987 and 1989), Johnny Gaudreau of Salem, New Jersey (Calgary Flames, 2017), and Jaccob Slavin of Erie, Colorado (Carolina Hurricanes, 2021). When Slavin won the Conn Smythe last year he became the fourth defenseman to ever win the Lady Byng following Bill Quackenbush of the Detroit Red Wings (1949), Paul Kelly of the Red Wings (1951, 1953, and 1954) and Brian Campbell of the Florida Panthers (2012).

Related: Jaccob Slavin Becomes Fourth NHL Defenseman To Win The Lady Byng Trophy

Other Award Winners To Date

There have been other awards presented so far. Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins won the Selke for a record fifth time. Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens won the Bill Masterton Award for perseverance, Darryl Sutter of the Calgary Flames won the Jack Adams, and Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings won the Mark Messier Award.

 

Topics  
NHL Winnipeg Jets
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL

NHL

Bruins fire head coach Bruce Cassidy

Jeremy Freeborn  •  9h
NHL
NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 3 Game 4 (June 6)
Jeremy Freeborn  •  15h
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today June 6
Jeremy Freeborn  •  15h
NHL
Ondrej Palat sets Lightning record for most game-winning goals in postseason
Jeremy Freeborn  •  16h
NHL
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  Jun 6 2022
NHL
Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  10min
NHL
NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 3 Game 3 (June 5)
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 5 2022
More NHL News