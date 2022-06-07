Jets left winger Kyle Connor wins 2022 Lady Byng Trophy

Kyle Connor of Clinton Township, Michigan won the Lady Byng Trophy on Monday. The award is presented to the most gentlemanly player in the National Hockey League. Connor only had two minor penalties for four penalty minutes in 79 games. In winning the Lady Byng, he became the first Jets player in franchise history to win the award.

Outstanding Offensive Season

Connor also provided the Winnipeg Jets with outstanding offensive statistics throughout the 2021-22 National Hockey League regular season. Despite missing the playoffs, he had a breakout year. He led the Jets with 47 goals, 46 assists, 93 points, 36 even strength goals, 28 power-play points, 20 power-play assists, nine game-winning goals and 317 shots on goal. Connor also tied with Adam Lowry of Calgary, Alberta for the Jets lead in shorthanded goals with three. He also was a -3 with one faceoff win, 23 blocked shots, 32 hits, 66 takeaways and 47 giveaways. Connor also had career-highs in goals, assists, points, even strength goals, power-play points, shorthanded goals, shorthanded points (three), shots on goal, hits (32) and takeaways (66).

Sixth American-born player to win the Lady Byng

Connor became the sixth American-born player to win the Lady Byng Trophy. The previous five were Billy Burch of Yonkers, New York (New York Americans, 1927), Doc Romnes of White Bear Lake, Minnesota (Chicago Black Hawks, 1936), Joe Mullen of New York, New York (Calgary Flames, 1987 and 1989), Johnny Gaudreau of Salem, New Jersey (Calgary Flames, 2017), and Jaccob Slavin of Erie, Colorado (Carolina Hurricanes, 2021). When Slavin won the Conn Smythe last year he became the fourth defenseman to ever win the Lady Byng following Bill Quackenbush of the Detroit Red Wings (1949), Paul Kelly of the Red Wings (1951, 1953, and 1954) and Brian Campbell of the Florida Panthers (2012).

Other Award Winners To Date

There have been other awards presented so far. Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins won the Selke for a record fifth time. Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens won the Bill Masterton Award for perseverance, Darryl Sutter of the Calgary Flames won the Jack Adams, and Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings won the Mark Messier Award.