Jets vs. Browns: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Dan Girolamo
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85)

The final Thursday Night Football game of the season will feature the New York Jets (6-9) taking on the Cleveland Browns (10-5). Below, we explore the best player props for the Jets vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 17.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

David Njoku 1+ Touchdown (+179)

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has been unstoppable with Joe Flacco, especially over the past three games.

Njoku’s numbers over the last three weeks:

  • Week 16: 6 receptions on 9 targets, 44 yards, and one touchdown
  • Week 15: 10 receptions on 14 targets, 104 yards, and one touchdown
  • Week 14: 6 receptions on 8 targets, 91 yards, and two touchdowns

Flacco has thrown 10 touchdown passes in four games, with four going to Njoku.

The Jets have allowed the second-most touchdown passes to tight ends (8) in 2023. At +179, I like taking a chance on Njoku reaching the end zone.

Bet on David Njoku 1+ Touchdown (+179) at BetOnline

Cleveland Over 1.5 Field Goals (-118)

The Cleveland Browns have a new kicker. With Dustin Hopkins out with a leg injury, the Browns signed Riley Patterson, who was cut by the Lions, to the practice squad. Patterson will kick for the Browns on Thursday night.

Patterson was 15-17 on field goals before being released.

Patterson should have multiple chances to put three points on the board against a Jets team that has allowed the fifth-most field goals (32) this season. Cleveland is tied for the third-most field goal attempts per game with 2.4. I’ll take the over on 1.5 field goals.

Bet on Cleveland Over 1.5 Field Goals (-118) at BetOnline
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
