The final Thursday Night Football game of the season will feature the New York Jets (6-9) taking on the Cleveland Browns (10-5). Below, we explore the best player props for the Jets vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 17.

Jets vs. Browns: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

David Njoku 1+ Touchdown (+179)

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has been unstoppable with Joe Flacco, especially over the past three games.

Njoku’s numbers over the last three weeks:

Week 16: 6 receptions on 9 targets, 44 yards, and one touchdown

Week 15: 10 receptions on 14 targets, 104 yards, and one touchdown

Week 14: 6 receptions on 8 targets, 91 yards, and two touchdowns

Flacco has thrown 10 touchdown passes in four games, with four going to Njoku.

The Jets have allowed the second-most touchdown passes to tight ends (8) in 2023. At +179, I like taking a chance on Njoku reaching the end zone.

Cleveland Over 1.5 Field Goals (-118)

The Cleveland Browns have a new kicker. With Dustin Hopkins out with a leg injury, the Browns signed Riley Patterson, who was cut by the Lions, to the practice squad. Patterson will kick for the Browns on Thursday night.

Patterson was 15-17 on field goals before being released.

Patterson should have multiple chances to put three points on the board against a Jets team that has allowed the fifth-most field goals (32) this season. Cleveland is tied for the third-most field goal attempts per game with 2.4. I’ll take the over on 1.5 field goals.