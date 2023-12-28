The final Thursday Night Football game of the season will feature the New York Jets (6-9) taking on the Cleveland Browns (10-5). Below, we explore the best player props for the Jets vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 17.
Jets vs. Browns: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
David Njoku 1+ Touchdown (+179)
FLACCO ON ANOTHER LEVEL
📺: #CLEvsHOU on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/UIg1XAjsX3 pic.twitter.com/VldLP21vmS
— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2023
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has been unstoppable with Joe Flacco, especially over the past three games.
Njoku’s numbers over the last three weeks:
- Week 16: 6 receptions on 9 targets, 44 yards, and one touchdown
- Week 15: 10 receptions on 14 targets, 104 yards, and one touchdown
- Week 14: 6 receptions on 8 targets, 91 yards, and two touchdowns
Flacco has thrown 10 touchdown passes in four games, with four going to Njoku.
The Jets have allowed the second-most touchdown passes to tight ends (8) in 2023. At +179, I like taking a chance on Njoku reaching the end zone.
Cleveland Over 1.5 Field Goals (-118)
We've signed K Riley Patterson to the practice squad
📰» https://t.co/R75ADradij pic.twitter.com/Clcp1SbbKc
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 25, 2023
The Cleveland Browns have a new kicker. With Dustin Hopkins out with a leg injury, the Browns signed Riley Patterson, who was cut by the Lions, to the practice squad. Patterson will kick for the Browns on Thursday night.
Patterson was 15-17 on field goals before being released.
Patterson should have multiple chances to put three points on the board against a Jets team that has allowed the fifth-most field goals (32) this season. Cleveland is tied for the third-most field goal attempts per game with 2.4. I’ll take the over on 1.5 field goals.