Jets vs. Browns Same Game Parlay For Thursday Night Football

Dan Girolamo
New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian (14) is shown before handing the ball to a teammate

The New York Jets (6-9) and Cleveland Browns (10-5) will face off in Week 17 for the final edition of Thursday Night Football this season. Below, explore our same game parlay for the Jets vs. Browns.

Jets vs. Browns Same Game Parlay Pick

Jets vs. Browns Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay

SGP (+550): Browns Over 20.5 Total Points, David Njoku 1+ Touchdown, Trevor Siemian Under 176.5 Passing Yards

Browns defense
Oct 22, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Za’Darius Smith (99) celebrates his strip sack of the ball with teammates in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have been excellent at home (7-1) all season. The Browns are averaging 20.5 points per game at home. However, the Browns have scored at least 20 points in five of eight home games.

Though the Jets boast an elite defense, New York allows 23.2 points per game on the road. The Jets are also coming off a game where they surrendered 28 points to a Commanders team led by Jacoby Brissett and Sam Howell. I’ll take over on Cleveland’s 20.5 total points.

One of the reasons behind Cleveland’s offensive resurgence under Joe Flacco has been David Njoku. Over the last three games, Njoku has 22 receptions for 239 yards and four touchdowns.

Amari Cooper has the hot hand for the Browns after a 265-yard performance in Week 16. However, Cooper is questionable with a heel injury. Plus, Sauce Gardner should be following Cooper all night.

The Jets have allowed the second-most touchdown passes to tight ends (8) in 2023. I like Njoku to score on Thursday night.

Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian will make his second-straight start. Last week, Siemian threw for 217 yards and one touchdown in a Jets’ 30-28 win over the Commanders.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85)
Dec 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) leaps to avoid a tackle by Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns’ defense is significantly better than the Commanders. The Browns are first in defending the pass (160.1 yards/game), while the Commanders are 31st (261.6 yards/game).

Cleveland ranks first in DVOA and second in pass DVOA.

What’s the likelier scenario: Siemian throws for 200+ yards or fails to reach 150 passing yards? The answer is the latter. At 176.5 passing yards, I’ll take the under.

Bet on TNF SGP (+550)
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

