How to Watch Jets vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football | Free TNF Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15)

The last Thursday Night Football game of the 2023 season will pit the New York Jets (6-9) against the Cleveland Browns (10-5). Find out how to watch the Jets vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 17.

If Cleveland wins on Thursday night, the Browns clinch a playoff berth.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch TNF with a free live stream.

How to Watch Jets vs. Browns on TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Jets vs. Browns
  • 📅 Date: Thursday – Dec. 28, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium — Cleveland, Ohio
  • 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Jets vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream

The last Thursday night game of the year kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on Amazon’s Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) will call the game from Cleveland. Pregame coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with TNF Tonight.

NFL+ subscribers can still view the game on their mobile phones or tablets. Those fans in the New York and Cleveland markets can watch the game on an over-the-air TV station.

Fans who place a wager on Jets vs. Browns through BetOnline will receive a free live stream of the game. Use promo code BET1000 to receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000.

How To Watch Jets vs. Browns With BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Jets vs. Browns
  5. Stream Jets vs. Browns for free

Jets vs. Browns Preview

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson
Oct 15, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) gains yards after catch during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns are a home favorite of 7.5 points via BetOnline. The Jets have won two straight matchups against the Browns, including last season’s 31-30 win. The starting quarterback for the Jets in that game was Joe Flacco.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet New York Jets Cleveland Browns Play
Moneyline +280 -350 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7.5 (-115) -7.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 35 (-105) Under 35 (-115) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Browns Jets NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top