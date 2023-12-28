The last Thursday Night Football game of the 2023 season will pit the New York Jets (6-9) against the Cleveland Browns (10-5). Find out how to watch the Jets vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 17.

If Cleveland wins on Thursday night, the Browns clinch a playoff berth.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch TNF with a free live stream.

How to Watch Jets vs. Browns on TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Jets vs. Browns

📅 Date : Thursday – Dec. 28, 2023

: Thursday – Dec. 28, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Cleveland Browns Stadium — Cleveland, Ohio

: Cleveland Browns Stadium — Cleveland, Ohio 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Jets vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream

The last Thursday night game of the year kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on Amazon’s Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) will call the game from Cleveland. Pregame coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with TNF Tonight.

NFL+ subscribers can still view the game on their mobile phones or tablets. Those fans in the New York and Cleveland markets can watch the game on an over-the-air TV station.

Jets vs. Browns Preview

The Browns are a home favorite of 7.5 points via BetOnline. The Jets have won two straight matchups against the Browns, including last season’s 31-30 win. The starting quarterback for the Jets in that game was Joe Flacco.

