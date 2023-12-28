The last Thursday Night Football game of the 2023 season will pit the New York Jets (6-9) against the Cleveland Browns (10-5). Find out how to watch the Jets vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 17.
If Cleveland wins on Thursday night, the Browns clinch a playoff berth.
Below, you’ll find information on how to watch TNF with a free live stream.
How to Watch Jets vs. Browns on TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel
It's win and in for the @Browns on #TNFonPrime. pic.twitter.com/RK1X27Gqt8
— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 27, 2023
- 🏈 Game: Jets vs. Browns
- 📅 Date: Thursday – Dec. 28, 2023
- 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium — Cleveland, Ohio
- 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
Watch Jets vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream
#Browns clinching scenarios vs #Jets: pic.twitter.com/42LY9T3Jvn
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 26, 2023
The last Thursday night game of the year kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on Amazon’s Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) will call the game from Cleveland. Pregame coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with TNF Tonight.
NFL+ subscribers can still view the game on their mobile phones or tablets. Those fans in the New York and Cleveland markets can watch the game on an over-the-air TV station.
Jets vs. Browns Preview
The Browns are a home favorite of 7.5 points via BetOnline. The Jets have won two straight matchups against the Browns, including last season’s 31-30 win. The starting quarterback for the Jets in that game was Joe Flacco.
|Bet
|New York Jets
|Cleveland Browns
|Play
|Moneyline
|+280
|-350
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-115)
|-7.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 35 (-105)
|Under 35 (-115)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.