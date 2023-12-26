NFL Week 17 Power Rankings: Ravens Rise To The Top

Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes

1 Baltimore Ravens (12-3) +375 In the battle of best-on-best, the Ravens came out victorious over the 49ers 33-19. Lamar Jackson is now the MVP favorite, and with one more win, the Ravens lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

2 San Francisco 49ers (11-4) +240 San Francisco usually punches teams in the mouth. Yet, the 49ers were on the wrong side of a beatdown by the Ravens. Brock Purdy’s MVP campaign died after a four-interception performance. The Niners can still wrap up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with two more wins.

3 Philadelphia Eagles (11-4)

+800 Despite their 33-25 win over the Giants, the Eagles don’t like right. They are a good team, but costly turnovers and constant defensive breakdowns may cost them a chance at returning to the Super Bowl.

4 Miami Dolphins (11-4)

+800 The Dolphins finally beat a team with a winning record thanks to a last-second victory over the Cowboys. The win keeps the Dolphins alive in the hunt for the No. 1 seed. To earn the bye, Miami must beat the Ravens on Sunday.

5 Detroit Lions (11-4)

+2000 For the first time in three faces, the Lions are NFC North champions. Hats off to Dan Campbell on a tremendous accomplishment. Detroit will host a playoff game for the first time since 1993. The Lions head to Dallas on Saturday night. If Detroit wins out and the 49ers lose one of their next two, Detroit will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

6 Dallas Cowboys (10-5)

+1200 Despite taking the lead with 3:27 left, the Dallas Cowboys could not stop the Miami Dolphins on the final drive, eventually losing on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Silver lining: Dallas allowed only one touchdown to the NFL’s best offense.

7 Buffalo Bills (9-6)

+800 The Bills are circling the wagons as they climb the AFC standings. After a 24-22 win over the Chargers, the Bills are the No. 6 seed in the AFC with a 91% chance of making the playoffs. The Bills face the Patriots in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.

8 Cleveland Browns (10-5)

+4500 Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns are on the verge of the playoffs after a 36-22 win over the Texans. The math is simple. If Cleveland beats the Jets on Thursday night, the Browns clinch a playoff berth.

9 Kansas City Chiefs (9-6)

+900 The Kansas City Chiefs of 2023 are not the Kansas City Chiefs of 2022. Patrick Mahomes can no longer pull a rabbit out of his hat to elevate his team to victory. The Raiders beat the Chiefs despite not completing a pass for three straight quarters. Also, Las Vegas did not score an offensive touchdown. KC plays Cincinnati this Sunday afternoon.

10 Los Angeles Rams (8-7) +5000 Besides the Ravens, the Rams are playing some of the best football in the league. Los Angeles is 5-1 since Week 11. Matthew Stafford looks like he’s 24 again. The Rams have a winnable game against the Giants in Week 17 before closing the season with the 49ers in Week 18.

11 Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

+8000 Drew Lock saved the Seahawks’ season in Week 15, and Geno Smith kept their playoff hopes alive in Week 16 with a 20-17 win over the Titans. As the No. 7 seed, Seattle has a 69% chance of making the playoffs. The Seahawks play the Steelers in Seattle in Week 17.

12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

+7500 After starting 4-7, the Bucs have won four straight games to reach 8-7. Baker Mayfield may have earned himself a new contract, as reports say Tampa could bring him back in 2024. Tampa wins the NFC South if they beat the Saints and Panthers over the next two weeks.

13 Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7)

+4000 The ship is sinking in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have lost four straight games, and Trevor Lawrence now has a sprained right shoulder. The Jags are in a three-way tie with the Colts and Texans at 8-7. However, the Jaguars clinch the division if they win their last two games.

14 Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) +20000 The Bengals played their worst game in a month against the Steelers, probably costing them a chance at the playoffs. Injuries derailed Cincinnati’s season, so getting healthy will be the No. 1 priority heading into 2024. The Bengals travel to Kansas City on New Year’s Eve.

15 Houston Texans (8-7)

+10000 After Sunday’s 36-22 loss to the Browns, the Texans have a 37% chance to make the playoffs. No matter how the season ends, this season will be considered a success for Houston. They found their franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud, who could return to the lineup in Week 17 against the Titans.

16 Indianapolis Colts (8-7)

+12500 Indy was bound to have a bad game at some point. Unfortunately, it came against the struggling Falcons. Despite the 29-10 loss, the Colts will likely make the playoffs if they win their final two games, barring a miracle scenario. It all starts with a home game against the Raiders in Week 17.

17 Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) +30000 Maybe Mason Rudolph should have started over Mitch Trubisky these last few games. Rudolph threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-11 win over the Bengals. The Steelers have a 17% chance of making the playoffs. Mike Tomlin will roll with Rudolph against the Seahawks.

18 Las Vegas Raiders (7-8)

+20000 Hats off to Antonio Pierce, who completely revitalized the Raiders’ franchise after the firing of Josh McDaniels. Las Vegas could have punted on the season, but instead, the team has fought for Pierce, as evidenced in their 20-14 win over the Chiefs. No matter what happens the rest of the way, Pierce deserves to be the head coach in 2024.

19 New Orleans Saints (7-8) +20000 The Saints lost in Week 16. Yet, New Orleans still has a chance to win the NFC South. New Orleans is fool’s gold. One week, Derek Carr looks competent, and the defense plays like a contender. Another week, Carr misses wide-open throws, and the defense rolls over. Let’s see which team shows up against the Bucs on Sunday.

20 Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

+20000 The Lions gave the Vikings every chance to win the game in Week 16. However, Minnesota could not overcome four interceptions by Nick Mullens. The biggest winner in this scenario is Kirk Cousins, who Minnesota should re-sign this offseason. The Vikings have a 30% chance of making the playoffs. Minnesota plays Green Bay on Sunday Night Football.

21 Green Bay Packers (7-8) +15000 After losing two straight games, the Packers bounced back with a three-point victory over the Panthers. Yet, it may be too little too late since Green Bay’s chances to make the playoffs are at 24%. The Packers should bring back Jordan Love for one more year while using a Day 3 pick on a quarterback.

22 Denver Broncos (7-8) +75000 Everything was on the table for the Broncos to make the playoffs after fighting back to 7-7. Yet, the Broncos received coal in their stockings on Christmas Eve thanks to the New England Patriots, who defeated Denver on a last-second field goal. All signs point toward a divorce from Russell Wilson.

23 Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

+25000 Taylor Heinicke is better than Desmond Ridder. That is a fact. Heinicke threw for 229 yards and one touchdown in the Falcons’ 29-10 win over the Colts. The Falcons need some help to make the playoffs. However, Atlanta must defeat the Bears to remain in playoff contention.

24 Chicago Bears (6-9)

+100000 The Bears are playing with house money because they own the Carolina Panthers’ first-round pick in the upcoming draft. The defensive turnaround has been impressive. Still, the Bears should start fresh with a new coach and quarterback in 2024.

25 New York Jets (6-9)

ELIMINATED Trevor Siemian won his first start since 2017 in the Jets’ last-second victory over the Commanders. The biggest news out of Jets’ country is the reports that Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh will return in 2024. However, both will be on the hot seat as soon as the season begins.

26 New York Giants (5-10) ELIMINATED The Tommy DeVito experience ended on Christmas when the undrafted quarterback was benched in the second half for Tyrod Taylor. The veteran backup engineered a comeback that fell short on the final play to lose 33-25 to the Eagles. The Giants might have the fifth pick in the NFL Draft if they lose the next two games.

27 Tennessee Titans (5-10)

ELIMINATED The Titans are going to have an interesting offseason. Tennessee needs help on the offensive line. Derrick Henry will likely leave in free agency. Has Will Levis done enough to enter the 2024 training camp as the starting quarterback? These are all questions that Mike Vrabel will have to answer in the coming months.

28 Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) ELIMINATED The Chargers played Buffalo tough all night. In the end, Los Angeles came up short in a 24-22 loss. The Chargers should already be thinking about 2024. The team’s cap situation may be the worst in the NFL. The new GM and head coach must make some tough decisions this offseason.

29 New England Patriots (4-11)

ELIMINATED If I had to guess, most Patriots fans were upset that the team defeated the Broncos on Christmas Eve. Chad Ryland’s game-winning kick knocked the Patriots out of the top three in the upcoming draft. Can the Patriots play spoiler again in Week 17 against the Bills?

30 Washington Commanders (4-11) ELIMINATED With the Patriots’ loss, the Commanders enter the top 3 of the NFL Draft. This opens the door to them taking a quarterback, which is probably the smart move. The Commanders play the 49ers at home on New Year’s Eve.

31 Arizona Cardinals (3-12)

ELIMINATED The Cardinals now own the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Arizona is in a great spot. They can trade back for a bounty of picks or take an impact player like Marvin Harrison Jr. Arizona could be a dark horse playoff team in 2024 if they nail this upcoming draft.