Cleveland Browns legendary running back Jim Brown, arguably the greatest running back of all time, died Thursday night at his home at the age of 87.

Brown was officially considered a fullback who played nine NFL seasons, all with the Browns, from 1957-1965, and his accomplishments are incomparable.

We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown. One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/byBcZ0c7KG — NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2023

Among his most noteworthy are the following:

1. He Was The NFL Rookie Of The Year And MVP In The Same Season

In 1957, Brown rushed for 942 yards and 9 touchdowns and earned both the NFL Rookie of the Year and NFL MVP awards.

He earned 247 of those yards in the Browns’ Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

His single-game rushing record stood for 14 years, and no rookie surpassed it for 40 years.

2. He Rushed For 12, 312 Yards In 118 Games

Brown started when the NFL regular season was just 12 games long; in 1961, it expanded to a 14-game season.

His career average yards per game was 104.3.

He scored 100 touchdowns in 93 games; that record stood until 2006 when LaDanian Tomlinson scored 100 touchdowns in 89 games.

Never ever forget how dominant Jim Brown was. 💔 pic.twitter.com/9ovtd0vApj — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) May 19, 2023

3. He Earned Every Possible Accolade

Brown was an NFL champion in 1964, the last time the Cleveland Browns won the championship.

He also was a 9-time Pro Bowler, 8-time First-Team All-Pro, 8-time rushing yards leader, 5-time rushing touchdowns leader, and a 3-time NFL MVP.

Brown is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he is a member of the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

4. After His NFL Career, He Got Into Acting And Activism

Brown retired when he was 30 years old.

He got involved in acting and was also a civil rights activist.

BREAKING: Jim Brown, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who retired at the peak of his brilliant career to become an actor as well as a prominent civil rights advocate, has died. He was 87.https://t.co/3wUBiZQXnL pic.twitter.com/1CGwg9CSKE — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) May 19, 2023

He appeared in movies and on television shows including The Dirty Dozen, I Spy to Draft Day, Mars Attacks! and The A-Team.

5. The NFL Rushing Award Was Renamed In His Honor In 2023

The #NFL has renamed the league rushing title award after #Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 10, 2023

Josh Jacobs won the inaugural Jim Brown rushing award.

Jim Brown was in attendance at the NFL Honors in February when the league created the "Jim Brown Award" which will be given every year to the league leader in rushing yards. His legacy will live on forever.pic.twitter.com/8K9S033Wwt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 19, 2023

Brown was on hand at the NFL Honors in February when Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders presented the award that now bears his name.

Conclusion

The phrase “Greatest of All Time” and its acronym GOAT are thrown around freely these days, but Jim Brown’s NFL career was revolutionary and worthy of the GOAT title.

At Syracuse, he earned the nickname “First Down Brown.”

Jim Brown put up sensational numbers for @CuseFootball, earning the nickname "First Down Brown". Against Colgate in 1956, he rushed for 197 yards and his season rushing total was 986; third in the nation. Brown was voted a unanimous All-America halfback. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/b9P36BExwY — College Football Hall of Fame (@cfbhall) February 11, 2021

Rest in peace, Jim Brown.