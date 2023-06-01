NFL News and Rumors

Jim Donovan, The Voice Of The Cleveland Browns, Announces He Has Been Fighting Leukemia Relapse

Wendi Oliveros
Jim Donovan

Jim Donovan, the voice of the Cleveland Browns, since the team reentered the NFL in 1999, announced on Wednesday that he has suffered a relapse of leukemia.

Donovan’s previous bout of leukemia precipitated a bone marrow transplant 11 1/2 years ago.

He noticed something was not right with his health about a year and a half ago and learned of the relapse at that time.

The traditional methods of treatment worked temporarily, but Donovan made the Wednesday announcement stating that a more aggressive treatment is currently underway.

This could require him to miss some time in front of the camera as the Cleveland sports anchor on WKYC Channel 3 and potentially behind the microphone as the iconic voice of the Browns for Cleveland Browns radio.

Donovan’s absences behind the microphone have occurred at times over the years, and fans miss him when he is gone.

He sported a new hairstyle (as a result of the treatment) on the air on Wednesday night, and his trademark smile and can-do attitude.

Everyone wishes Donovan the absolute best of health and healing in the months ahead especially those who work with him often inside the Browns organization.

The Haslams Issue A Statement

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam issued a statement after Donovan’s on-air appearance.

They wrote:

“Our thoughts and the thoughts of the entire organization are with Jim and his family right now in this difficult time.  There is no better representative of the Cleveland Browns. He is tough as they come and proved as much in his previous battle…We look forward to him winning this fight, being around the team and continuing to call our games during the season.”

The Best: Donovan’s Call Of The Browns Making The Playoffs In 2021

In the COVID season, when the Browns made their amazing run and qualified for the playoffs, the stadium was largely empty.

Jim Donovan’s voice conveyed all of the emotion and excitement of the long, frustrating years that preempted this win.

For those outside of Cleveland, who do not understand Donovan’s impact, all you have to do is listen to him make this call.

Get well soon Jim Donovan!

Browns
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
