JJ Watt Outscoops ESPN’s Adam Schefter In Announcing TE Zach Ertz’s Release From Arizona Cardinals

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Zach Ertz

Former Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt played the role of both friend and NFL media analyst on Thursday when announcing news about his former teammate tight end Zach Ertz.

Watt broke the news before ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Cardinals are releasing Ertz.

Ertz had 27 catches for 187 yards and 1 touchdown in the 7 games he played for the Cardinals this season.

A former Stanford Cardinal, Ertz, 33, was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 35 overall in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

He was a member of the Super Bowl Champion Eagles team in 2018.

Ertz is widely considered the greatest tight end in Philadelphia Eagles history.

His Eagles career was cut short when he was traded to the Cardinals in 2021.

Could The Eagles Be Interested In Bringing Back Ertz?

Ertz wants to play for a competitor and his release from the Cardinals opens up the possibilityh for that to occur.

Could the Eagles be interested in an Ertz return?

The team’s TE1, Dallas Goedert, is out with an injury.

Ertz has postseason experience and was an integral part of that Eagles 2017-2018 offense.

It makes sense, and given that Ertz was a fan-favorite, fans would love the idea.

Will the Eagles front office consider it?

Stay tuned.

Arizona Cardinals NFL News and Rumors
