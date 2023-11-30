Former Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt played the role of both friend and NFL media analyst on Thursday when announcing news about his former teammate tight end Zach Ertz.

Watt broke the news before ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Cardinals are releasing Ertz.

Confirming @JJWatt: Cardinals and TE Zach Ertz are mutually parting ways, with Arizona deciding to move forward with its TE Trey McBride while giving Ertz the opportunity to finish out the season somewhere else, per sources. Ertz will go on waivers. https://t.co/Y6btKVKVZH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2023

Ertz had 27 catches for 187 yards and 1 touchdown in the 7 games he played for the Cardinals this season.

A former Stanford Cardinal, Ertz, 33, was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 35 overall in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

He was a member of the Super Bowl Champion Eagles team in 2018.

2-4-18: After falling down 33-32 to the Patriots, Nick Foles leads a scoring drive ending in an 11-yard TD reception from Zach Ertz. The Eagles also converted a crucial 4th and 1 in their on territory on that drive to keep their chances alive. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/UzQKhnV5Ku — 2017 Eagles (@2017_eagles) February 5, 2022

Ertz is widely considered the greatest tight end in Philadelphia Eagles history.

His Eagles career was cut short when he was traded to the Cardinals in 2021.

Could The Eagles Be Interested In Bringing Back Ertz?

Ertz wants to play for a competitor and his release from the Cardinals opens up the possibilityh for that to occur.

Could the Eagles be interested in an Ertz return?

The team’s TE1, Dallas Goedert, is out with an injury.

Ertz has postseason experience and was an integral part of that Eagles 2017-2018 offense.

Zach Ertz will be released by the Cardinals for a chance to join a contender, per @JJWatt. Dallas Goedert is coming back from a broken forearm. If Ertz wants to be along for the ride, bring him home.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/VWdhMcSpWg — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) November 30, 2023

It makes sense, and given that Ertz was a fan-favorite, fans would love the idea.

Will the Eagles front office consider it?

Stay tuned.