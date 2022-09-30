Joe burrow says he had “all the time I needed in the pocket” during Bengals victory

Joe Burrow was sacked just once during Thursday night football, with the QB finding the space he needed all night as the Bengals moved to (2-2) following a 27-15 victory over Miami.

Burrow connected with 20 of 31 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday night, as he helped the Bengals move to (2-2) for the season.

“All day, the protection was awesome, I had all the time I needed in the pocket to find the guys I needed.

“I told them this is the most time I’ve had since I’ve been in the league.”

Burrow was allowed to play in the space all game, with the highlight of his match a sweet 59-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins. The TD was in fact the quarterback’s 14th completion of 50-plus yards since 2021, a stat which Burrow leads in the league.

Head coach Zach Taylor was full of praise for his QB following the victory, discussing his pride in not only Burrow but the whole team as well.

“Joe was lights-out, he was seeing it really well, giving guys an opportunity. It’s man coverage, you’ve got to beat man coverage and we’ve got the guys to do it.

“We had the protection to match it, we have a quarterback where that’s what he wants to see. ‘Give me man coverage, let me fit into tight windows and tough spots.’ So, I’m proud of the way all those guys stepped up.”

