News

Joe burrow says he had “all the time I needed in the pocket” during Bengals victory

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter
2 min read
Joe Burrow
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Joe Burrow was sacked just once during Thursday night football, with the QB finding the space he needed all night as the Bengals moved to (2-2) following a 27-15 victory over Miami. 

Burrow connected with 20 of 31 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday night, as he helped the Bengals move to (2-2) for the season.

“All day, the protection was awesome, I had all the time I needed in the pocket to find the guys I needed.

“I told them this is the most time I’ve had since I’ve been in the league.”

Burrow was allowed to play in the space all game, with the highlight of his match a sweet 59-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins. The TD was in fact the quarterback’s 14th completion of 50-plus yards since 2021, a stat which Burrow leads in the league.

Joe Burrow

Head coach Zach Taylor was full of praise for his QB following the victory, discussing his pride in not only Burrow but the whole team as well.

“Joe was lights-out, he was seeing it really well, giving guys an opportunity. It’s man coverage, you’ve got to beat man coverage and we’ve got the guys to do it.

“We had the protection to match it, we have a quarterback where that’s what he wants to see. ‘Give me man coverage, let me fit into tight windows and tough spots.’ So, I’m proud of the way all those guys stepped up.”

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

Topics  
News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Related To News

News
1243180970.0

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers: ‘I’m feeling better,’ expects to play Sunday

Author image Joe Lyons  •  6h
News
How to Bet on the NFL Preseason in MI | Michigan Sports Betting Sites
How To Bet On NFL In Alabama | Best Alabama Betting Sites
Author image Owen Fulda  •  19h
News
B839351C-0FB6-41C3-A517-93179AF37F6E
DJ Reader out for majority of Bengals season with knee injury
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 28 2022
News
Jalen Pitre
Top 5 Rookie Performances from Week 3: Chris Olave just misses out on top spot
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 28 2022
News
Cooper Rush
Mike McCarthy says Cowboys backup Qb Cooper Rush: ‘Doesn’t get rattled’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 27 2022
News
Rihanna Super Bowl
Rihanna To Perform In Super Bowl Half-Time Show
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 26 2022
News
A Little Early For A Watershed Moment, Isn’t It?
Author image lucabrasi12  •  Sep 24 2022
More News
Arrow to top