NFL News and Rumors

Joe Flacco Is The Third Winningest Browns Quarterback At Cleveland Browns Stadium

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Joe Flacco

The NFL is crazy.

Consider this stat: without ever playing for the Browns, this week Joe Flacco became the third-winningest Cleveland Browns quarterback at Cleveland Browns Stadium since its inception in 1999.

Only Baker Mayfield and Derek Anderson have more with 18 and 10 respectively.

Flacco has 9.

Unlike Mayfield and Anderson, all of Flacco’s wins in Cleveland Browns Stadium were with the visiting team.

The most recent one was a wild 2022 Week 2 come-from-behind win as the quarterback of the New York Jets.

Flacco is officially a member of the Browns practice squad.

QB1 Dorian Thompson-Robinson does not seem to be looking over his shoulder except to ask Flacco questions.

What Flacco’s role will be for this team down the stretch is yet to be determined.

This season has been full of good and bad surprises that somehow resulted in a 7-3 Browns record.

No one would have expected the Browns to be at 7-3 without Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson, and now Super Bowl Champion safety Rodney McLeod (with the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles).

Will Flacco come off the bench and carry the Browns to postseason glory like Nick Foles did with the Eagles five years ago?

Stay tuned.

 

 

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys at the line of scrimmage

Commanders vs. Cowboys: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9min
NFL News and Rumors
Best & Worst NFL Stadiums To Play In: Chiefs’ Arrowhead Is No. 1, MetLife Is The Worst
Best & Worst NFL Stadiums To Play In: Chiefs’ Arrowhead Is No. 1, MetLife Is The Worst
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Amazon To Charge $880,000 For NFL Black Friday Commercials, Up 100% Compared To Thursday Night Football
Amazon To Charge $880,000 For NFL Black Friday Commercials, Up 100% Compared To Thursday Night Football
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Lions running back David Montgomery, quarterback Jared Goff
Packers vs. Lions: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love
How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Day Games 2023 | Free Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Broncos Safety Kareem Jackson To Pay 35% of His Salary In Fines, Suspension
Broncos Safety Kareem Jackson To Pay 35% of His Salary In Fines, Suspension
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
lions hutchinson makes nfl history (1)
Betonline Sportsbook Favors Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers To Win NFL Matchups On Thanksgiving
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  8h
More News
Arrow to top