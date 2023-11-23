The NFL is crazy.

Consider this stat: without ever playing for the Browns, this week Joe Flacco became the third-winningest Cleveland Browns quarterback at Cleveland Browns Stadium since its inception in 1999.

Only Baker Mayfield and Derek Anderson have more with 18 and 10 respectively.

Flacco has 9.

Only 2 Cleveland quarterbacks have won more games at Cleveland Browns Stadium than Joe Flacco Baker Mayfield – 18

Derek Anderson – 10

Joe Flacco – 9 pic.twitter.com/FUuIl17tXl — DollarDog Nick (@DollarDogNick) November 22, 2023

Unlike Mayfield and Anderson, all of Flacco’s wins in Cleveland Browns Stadium were with the visiting team.

The most recent one was a wild 2022 Week 2 come-from-behind win as the quarterback of the New York Jets.

Last year when the Browns played the Jets, they had a 30-17 lead with under 2 minutes left Then Joe Flacco took over

Flacco is officially a member of the Browns practice squad.

QB Joe Flacco practices with the #Browns for the first time

QB1 Dorian Thompson-Robinson does not seem to be looking over his shoulder except to ask Flacco questions.

This Browns season has been one of the strangest/unpredictable of my lifetime and arguably the weirdest argument is just about to be underway… The DTR v. Joe Flacco wars. What universe is this?

What Flacco’s role will be for this team down the stretch is yet to be determined.

This season has been full of good and bad surprises that somehow resulted in a 7-3 Browns record.

No one would have expected the Browns to be at 7-3 without Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson, and now Super Bowl Champion safety Rodney McLeod (with the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles).

OTD 2013

°° SUPER BOWL XLVII °°#Ravens forge 28-6 lead, then endure 34-minute power outage & strong 2nd half rally to edge 49ers, 34-31. • Ravens’ 2nd SB title

• MVP: Joe Flacco (“I get a car?”)

• Jacoby Jones’ 108-yd TD return of 2nd Half kickoff: longest play in SB history pic.twitter.com/JPDMgpOadu — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 3, 2019

Will Flacco come off the bench and carry the Browns to postseason glory like Nick Foles did with the Eagles five years ago?

Stay tuned.