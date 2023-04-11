Joe Pavelski becomes 10th American to record 1000 NHL points

Joe Pavelski of Plover, Wisconsin became the 10th American born player in National Hockey League history on Monday to record 1000 points in a career. The veteran center accomplished the feat with a goal at 3:37 of the second period from defenseman Miro Heiskanen of Espoo, Finland and left winger Roope Hintz of Tampere, Finland in a 6-1 Dallas win over the Detroit Red Wings.

NHL Career Statistics

In 1248 games in his NHL career, Pavelski has 448 goals and 552 assists for 1000 points. He is a +188 with 438 penalty minutes, 362 power-play points, 18 shorthanded points, and 3509 shots on goal. Of Pavelski’s 1000 points, 761 points came with the San Jose Sharks and 239 points came with the Dallas Stars.

2022-23 NHL Statstics

So far this season, Pavelski continues to play at a high level. He has 27 goals and 49 assists for 76 points in 80 games. Pavelski is also an outstanding +41 with eight penalty minutes, 27 power-play points, two game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, 181 shots on goal, 357 faceoff wins, 64 blocked shots, 91 hits, 31 takeaways, and 55 giveaways. The game-winning goals came in a 5-2 Stars win over the Seattle Kraken on March 13, and in a 4-1 Stars win over the Philadelphia Flyers on April 6.

Who are the other nine Americans?

The other nine American born players to record 1000 points in the regular season of the NHL are Mike Modano of Livonia, Michigan, Phil Housley of St. Paul, Minnesota, Joe Mullen of New York City, New York, Doug Weight of Warren, Michigan, Brian Leetch of Corpus, Christi, Texas, Pat LaFontaine of St. Louis, Missouri, Jeremy Roenick of Boston, Massachusetts, Keith Tkachuk of Melrose, Massachusetts, and Patrick Kane of Buffalo, New York. Modano has the most with 1374 points.

Second NHL Player registers 1000 points on Monday

Pavelski was not the only player to record 1000 points on Monday. Claude Giroux of the Ottawa Senators accomplished the feat as well. Girioux, of Hearst, Ontario, recorded his 1000th point on a goal from Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle in a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. He later picked up his 1001st point on the game-winning goal. Of Giroux’s 1001 points, 900 points have come with the Philadelphia Flyers, 78 with the Senators, and 23 with the Florida Panthers.