Gia Nguyen
Joel Dahmen Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Ranking, Wife, and Caddie

PGA Tour golfer Joel Dahmen emerged as a fan favorite on the Netflix series Full Swing. Let’s take a look at Joel Dahmen’s net worth, career earnings, PGA Tour ranking, wife, caddie, and more.

The Netflix Docuseries Full Swing took off without a hitch and gave fans an inside look at the life of a PGA Tour player. One of the series’ breakout stars, Joel Dahmen has stolen the show with his story, which touches on his mother’s death, his battle with testicular cancer, and his beloved friend and caddie, Geno Bonnalie.

Dahmen’s popularity has skyrocketed with Google traffic about the star rising 2000% after the release. While the dynamic duo have gained a lot more notoriety, the pair are still focused on winning on the golf course.

Learn more about Joel Dahmen including net worth, career earnings, PGA Tour ranking, and more.

Joel Dahmen’s Net Worth

Aside from his official money on the Tour, Dahmen’s net worth is undisclosed. However, estimates put his net worth around $12 million.

On the PGA Tour, Dahmen has won over $10 million. But with his recent appearances on the Netflix Docuseries Full Swing and other sponsorships, Dahmen is worth well over his career earnings.

Dahmen has plenty of sponsors, including PXG, Travis Mathew, MGM Resorts International, MD Anderson, Titleist, Crypto Country Club, True Linkswear, and Mutual Omaha.

The value of these deals aren’t disclosed but it’s clear that the PGA Tour isn’t Dahmen’s lone source of income.

Joel Dahmen Career Earnings

Since joining the PGA Tour in 2017, Dahmen’s official prize money on the Tour racks up to $10,404,285. Though he only has a single win in his career, Dahmen has a knack for being in the top half of the scoreboard. In his career, he’s made the cut about 70% of the time, which is guaranteed money.

Joel Dahmen PGA Tour Ranking & Wins

Dahmen is currently sitting at No. 100 on the Official World Golf Rankings. He’s played in 162 events with a single PGA Tour win at Corales Puntacana Resort and Club in 2021. He joined the Tour officially in 2017 and has since made 112 cuts out of 162 events.

Along with 1st win, Dahmen has racked up two second-place finishes, one third-place finish, and 20 top-10 finishes in his career.

Joel Dahmen’s Wife

During the Netflix’s docuseries Full Swing, golf fans got a glimpse into Dahmen’s relationship with his wife, Lona Skutt. The pair met in 2012, a year after Dahmen overcame testicular cancer.

Skutt was beside him when he decided to resurrect his golfer career in 2014. The two were married in December 2018.

Joel Dahmen’s Caddie

Most caddies are generally in the golfer’s inner circle. For Dahmen, it happens to be his childhood beside Geno Bonnalie.

Many fans had an up close and personal look at the duo during Full Swing. There’s more to a caddie than cleaning the club, and as it turns out, Bonnalie is in the pro golfer’s ear throughout the day. The two have a dynamic relationship with their humor and love for each other shining through on screen.

Since Full Swing, Bonnalie has been an internet sensation. The search volume for his name shot up by 800% on Twitter.

Like most professional caddies, Bonnalie is a very talented golfer. He actually has a Guinness book world record for making 497 birdies in a single week playing 2000 holes for the Cystinosis Research Foundation in 2011.

Also, Bonnalie has beaten Dahmen in a match before and had the scorecard framed.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
