Joey Chestnut will be remembered as one of the most accomplished competitive eaters in history. He participates in more than 20 events each year and currently holds 55 world records. A 15-time winner of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, he set the record by consuming 76 hot dogs and buns in just 10 minutes.

Despite his numerous achievements, Major League Eating competitions offer relatively small cash prizes, ranging from $1,000 to $8,500. Even for the most significant event of the year, the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, the total prize money is only $40,000, with the winner receiving $10,000. Regardless of the prize payouts, Chesnut has built a net worth of over $4 million.

Joey Chesnut’s Net Worth

Joey Chestnut has managed to build his net worth to $4 million through endorsements and his own line of hot sauce. He leverages his status to earn additional income through paid appearances and endorsement deals. He has collaborated with companies such as Hooters, Hostess, Raising Cane’s, Pepsi, and Pepto-Bismol to boost his annual revenue.

Viewing himself as a business, Joey formed Joey Chestnut LLC last year, with Everest Talent Management representing the company. The majority of his income comes from paid appearances, endorsement deals, and contest earnings. Just from Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest alone, Chestnut has won well over $100,000.

Joey Chestnut Endorsement Deals and Hot Sauce

Following his three consecutive victories in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2010, Chestnut secured his first sponsorship with Pepto-Bismol. The pharmaceutical company wanted to promote its brand through Chestnut’s participation in four competitive eating contests, paying him $10,000 per event.

Over the past year and a half, Chestnut has secured promotional deals with various brands, including DUDE Wipes, Raising Cane’s, Wonderful Pistachios, and Pepsi. The Wonderful Pistachios campaign features Chestnut in a national commercial, while Pepsi has made a significant impact by featuring him in their current campaign for Pepsi Colachup, the world’s first Pepsi-infused condiment.

The partnership with Pepsi has helped Chestnut increase his overall earnings, with 2022 being the first year his income exceeded $50,000. Since the beginning of his competitive eating journey, Chestnut claims to have earned over $4 million.

