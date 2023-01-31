Boxing News and Rumors

John Fury Could Miss Son Tommy's Fight With Jake Paul In Saudi Arabia Due To Injury

Paul Kelly
Tommy Fury and John Fury

John Fury, the father of Tommy Fury, could be set to miss his son’s super-fight with Jake Paul in a few weeks due to injury. The father of Tommy and WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is reported to have broken his ankle whilst out jogging. He could be set to miss the biggest night of his son’s boxing career.

Could John Fury Miss Son Tommy’s Fight With Jake Paul?

John Fury could be set to miss his son Tommy’s biggest boxing fight of his career due to injury. Tommy Fury is set to face Jake Paul on the 26th February in Saudi Arabia, with big John a doubt for the fight now due to injury. The 58-year-old is said to have broken his ankle whilst out jogging.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury goes down in less than four weeks time. Bragging rights and reputations are well and truly on the line here as the two bitter rivals finally settle their difference inside the ring.

The fight is set to be broadcast live in the United States on ESPN+. Boxing fans are outraged at the price of the fight, with a $49.99 pay-per-view fee set for the Paul vs Fury fight.

Ahead of the biggest fight of his boxing career, Tommy Fury has revealed that his father, John Fury, could miss out. Big John broke his ankle whilst out running in icy conditions and is a doubt to travel to Saudi Arabia in a few weeks time for his son’s mega-fight.

The 2019 Love Island runner-up revealed that his dad is currently in crutches and a cast and could well miss out on his fight in the Middle East in just a few weeks time:

“My dad is currently on crutches with a broken ankle so he won’t be diving over any ropes. Hopefully it can heal up in the next four weeks, I don’t know.

“But we are only going over to Saudi to do a job and come home safe and sound,” Fury said about his dad’s injury.

In a recent interview with BBTVBoxing, John Fury revealed that he was out running in the ice when he shouldn’t have been, which is how he sustained the broken ankle.

“Listen, injuries happen, it’s my own fault being careless, jogging on the ice when I shouldn’t have been. It is what it is, I’ll get through it. I’ll put my best foot forward, which is my left one,” big John said with a sarcastic tone.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Super-Fight Now Just Weeks Away

With this Paul vs Fury super-fight now less than four weeks away, boxing fans around the world are hoping it’s third time lucky and we actually get to see the pair fight.

This fight has been scheduled twice before, with both fights being cancelled in the build-up. First time around, Tommy Fury supposedly broke his rib and was forced to withdraw from the bout. For the rescheduled fight months later, Fury was not granted a VISA to enter the US so the fight was yet again cancelled.

However, it seems like this scheduled fight in a few weeks time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is most definitely on. Big time boxing is ever present in the Middle East now, with the unified heavyweight championship being contested in Saudi in August between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

Tommy’s brother, WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, is likely to face Usyk in an undisputed clash for all the belts in Saudi Arabia in the next few months.

However, for now all eyes are on the Ohio man and the Englishman who are set to do battle once and for all on Feb 26. ‘The Problem Child’ currently heads the market with the best sports betting apps as a -150 favorite. The 26-year-old is currently 6-0 in professional boxing and looks to claim the biggest scalp of his career to date in just a few weeks time.

For Tommy Fury, he is priced as the +120 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks ahead of his mega-fight with Jake Paul. Fury is super confident he will humiliate Paul and knock him out. He is 8-0 in pro boxing so this fight is certainly an intriguing one between two undefeated professional boxing novices.

Boxing News and Rumors
Paul Kelly

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for The Sports Daily, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, SportsLens, SportsLens UK and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
Paul Kelly

Twitter Linkedin
