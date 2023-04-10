Golf News and Rumors

Jon Rahm Fulfills Decade-Old Fortune Cookie Prediction And Wins The Masters

Wendi Oliveros
Jon Rahm

28-year-old Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is the winner of The Masters 2023.

He outlasted American Brooks Koepka who was the leader going into Sunday.

Both had to play 30 holes of golf on a dry day after rain-soaked Friday and Saturday put them behind schedule.

It seemed fitting that a Spaniard wins the 2023 Masters given how many parallels existed between the late Spanish Masters Champion Seve Ballesteros.

Ballesteros won the Masters 40 years ago in 1983 in another rain-soaked event that actually had to be decided on Monday.

April 9 is also Seve’s birthday; he would have been 66 years old on the final day of The Masters 2023.

He died of a brain tumor on May 7, 2011, at 54 years of age.

Fellow Spaniard Jose Maria Olazabal, the 1994 and 1999 Masters Champion, hugged Rahm after his big win.

He is the fourth Spaniard to win The Masters joining Ballesteros, Olazabal, and Sergio Garcia.

Rahm Played The Smartest Error-Free Golf Of The Day

It was a well-deserved win for the 2021 U.S. Open Champion.

He played smart, clean golf and never looked back.

Rahm was two shots behind Koepka after 54 holes.

He ended up being a four-shot winner over Koepka and Phil Mickelson who had a Sunday surge to finish tied for second place.

With the win, Rahm reclaims the World No. 1 ranking; this will be his fifth time holding that ranking.

Upon sinking his final shot on 18, Rahm raised his arms in the air and covered his face as he shed his emotions.

Rahm Predicted His Masters Win 10 Years Ago On Social Media

Front Office Sports unearthed a tweet from the then-18-year-old Rahm (whose full name is Jon Rahm Rodriguez) from November 8, 2013.

Pictured was a fortune from a Panda Express-Panda Inn fortune cookie.

The fortune read:

“Your talents will be recognized and suitably rewarded.”

Rahm wrote: “I am gonna win the masters!”

In Rahm’s case, fortune cookie ambitions do come true.

Is it too early to start predicting what Rahm’s Masters Champions Dinner menu will consist of prior to the 2024 Masters?

Could fortune cookies be part of the menu for the Spaniard?

 

Golf News and Rumors
