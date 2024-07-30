Featured

Jordan Love Signs Lucrative Contract Extension

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

Jordan Love has now joined Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence as the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL from an average per year perspective ($55 million). Love recently signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension with the Green Bay Packers. The deal reportedly includes a $75 million signing bonus to go along with $155 million in guarantees. This contract comes as bit of a surprise. Especially when one considers Green Bay is going all in on Love after just one season of him starting. While he was solid in the second half of the season last year, paying Love this much is quite shocking especially since many still consider him a second-tier quarterback at best.  

Jordan Love Signs Four-Year, $220 Million Contract Extension 

Jordan Love’s Potential and Impact 

Love did take some time to settle into Green Bay’s system. However, he heated up in the second half of the season. During his first year as the full-time starter, he finished with a 9-8 win-loss record leading the Packers to a Wild Card spot where they upset the Dallas Cowboys. Not to mention, Love logged numbers of 4,765 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns to 14 interceptions, and a passer rating of 96.1. He also had a completion percentage of 64.2 percent. He has big shoes to fill left by Aaron Rodgers. However, the team clearly feels as if he can eventually lead them back to their former glory. With that being said, there are still some concerns with giving Jordan Love who only has one full season as a starter under his belt such a lucrative deal. 

The Risks of His New Deal 

Like with any new contract extension, there are always risks involved. Jordan Love’s new contract is no exception. The main concern is Love regressing after one year. This most likely won’t happen as long as he continues to develop at his current rate, but the possibility always remains in the NFL. Teams start studying more game film and opposing defenses figure out tendencies. That being said, the Green Bay Packers have also done a decent job to surround Love with talent to help them remain competitive in the NFC. It will also be beneficial if one of the wide receivers eventually develops into a legitimate star. Right now, their receiver stable consists of young guys with a lot of potential like Jayden Reed and Christian Watson. Considering all of this, it is looking like Love’s new deal will be a high risk/high reward type of contract. 

