Josh Hart and the New York Knicks have reportedly come to an agreement on a four-year, $81 million extension. The Knicks have come a long way since the mid to late 2010’s and even made it past the first round of the playoffs last season. Something they had not accomplished since the early 2010’s when Carmelo Anthony was still on the squad. Josh Hart was a welcome addition last year and proved his worth. His defense alone was extremely valuable. Now, it has netted him a massive 140 percent raise.

New York Knicks Extend Josh Hart for Four Years and $81 Million

Josh Hart’s Importance to the New York Knicks

As alluded to already, Josh Hart really showcased his importance to the New York Knicks last season. He started the year with the Portland Trail Blazers but was traded to the Knicks near the NBA Trade Deadline. With the Knicks, he truly thrived. While in New York, Hart tallied 10.2 points, 1.4 steals, and 7.0 total rebounds per game.

He really solidified himself as one of the better point of attack defenders in the league, especially during the playoffs. In the first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Hart averaged 11.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. Hart’s length gives him an ideal ability to contest shots while also being quick enough to keep up with some of the faster guards the NBA has to offer. However, will this move put the New York Knicks over the top?

Can New York Contend Next Season?

The New York Knicks should still make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference with relative ease. However, to say they are contenders would still be a stretch. The Milwaukee Bucks will be back with a vengeance and the jury is still out on whether or not the Miami Heat will trade for Damian Lillard.

As if that was not enough, the Boston Celtics also improved by trading for Kristaps Porzingis and teams such as the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will be in the mix. Not to mention, teams such as the Indiana Pacers will be improved and could vie for playoff positioning with the New York Knicks. While the Josh Hart extension is a step in the right direction for the Knicks, especially with what he brings defensively, the team still has a bit to go before they are taken serious as NBA championship contenders.

NBA Betting Content You May Like