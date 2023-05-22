Carmelo Anthony Announces Retirement

Carmelo Anthony, one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, is officially hanging it up after 19 seasons. The former Denver Nugget announced on his official twitter page that he was retiring. Despite not winning a ring, Carmelo Anthony will be a lock for the Basketball Hall of Fame thanks to his impressive basketball resume. Remember, he may not have won an NBA title, but he did win one of the most impressive NCAA championships in history in his lone year at Syracuse. Not to mention, he is ninth all-time on the all-time scoring list with 28,289 career points scored. Now is as good of a time as any to reflect on Melo’s historic NBA career.

10-time All-Star, Carmelo Anthony, Officially Announces Retirement

Carmelo Anthony’s Hall of Fame Career

Carmelo Anthony came in with a class chock full of elite peers. He was in the same draft class as LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade. Melo was selected with the third overall pick by the Denver Nuggets, who are currently one win away from making the NBA Finals. He put Denver back on the map as a legitimate basketball town as he led them to the playoffs every season during his Nuggets tenure. During that time, Anthony averaged 24.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and a field goal percentage of 45.9 percent.

Anthony also helped lead the team to their first conference finals appearance in the 2009 campaign since the 1980’s. Eventually, Melo was traded back to where he shined with the New York Knicks winning his first scoring title and averaged a healthy 24.7 points per game. Anthony finished his career with short stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Carmelo Anthony will no doubt, be a Hall of Famer, and the former All-NBA Team player has huge aspirations for what is next in his life after basketball.

His Next Chapter

It is hard to tell what Anthony’s plan is as of right now. He still has endorsement deals with companies such as 1800 Tequila. However, his son, Kiyan, is also a standout basketball player. We could see Melo take on a role in helping his son make his basketball dreams a reality, much like the late and great Kobe Bryant did with his daughter. Anthony is also no stranger to authoring books, so we could also see him dabble a bit more in that venture. Carmelo Anthony’s career may not have ended the way he would have liked, but his legacy will still forever live on in NBA history.

