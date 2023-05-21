Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray continues to burn the Los Angeles Lakers in their NBA Western Conference Finals series.

On timely backdoor cuts, to high-arcing fadeaway jumpers and deep 3-pointers, Murray’s shooting has lifted the Nuggets and stifled LeBron James.

Starting with a 23-point fourth quarter of Game 2 and carrying it over to a 30-point first half of Game 3, Murray scorched the Lakers for the most playoff points over a three-quarter period since 1998.

Jamal Murray points to Mike Breen and calls "BANG" after hitting the three 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NkwgqB1qsK — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2023

With Saturday’s 119-108 victory over the Lakers, the Nuggets are closing in on their first trip to the NBA Finals …

That’s 37 points for Jamal Murray!👏 The Nuggets take a 3-0 series lead and are just 1 win away from the NBA Finals. 🎥: @espn

pic.twitter.com/qEyJ0Bjpop — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 21, 2023

Thanks, in large part, to Murray’s underrated all-around game …

🏀 FINAL SCORE 🏀 Jamal Murray shows out once again as the @nuggets secure a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals! Nikola Jokic: 24 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB

Anthony Davis: 28 PTS, 18 REB, 2 BLK

LeBron James: 23 PTS, 12 AST, 7 REB Game 4: Monday, 8:30 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/zZanOraWSq — NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2023

Murray joined an exclusive club, scoring 30 first-half points in a playoff game …

Jamal Murray joins Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker and Allen Iverson as the only players in the last 25 years to have three 30+ point halves in the Playoffs. 🎥: @NBA

pic.twitter.com/zjFNZukEZC — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 21, 2023

Murray is on a quest for league-wide recognition …

Jamal Murray wants some respect put on his name 😤 (via @MarcJSpears | @andscape) pic.twitter.com/BgjHemQu9v — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 19, 2023

Some counted Murray out of the Nuggets’ long-term plans after he suffered a 2021 injury, but not coach Michael Malone …

"Not only are you gonna come back, you're gonna be better." Denver head coach Michael Malone on what he told Jamal Murray after his injury in 2021 🔊#NBAConferenceFinals presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/EqOlQvBVp4 — NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2023

Now, Malone can’t stop talking about Murray …

Michael Malone loves Jamal Murray. (This is half of the monologue but I had to capture) pic.twitter.com/j0VKcOa6Wa — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) May 21, 2023

And talking …

"What he's doing in these playoffs is just a reminder of a guy…that has continued to find ways to improve…and really show out on the biggest stage in the world." Nuggets HC Michael Malone has high praise for Jamal Murray 💯 pic.twitter.com/7cRG6xByUM — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 21, 2023

And who can blame the coach? After all, Murray and teammate Nikola Jokic are making NBA scoring history …

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are the two biggest playoff risers in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/sHtfd3adTA — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) May 16, 2023

Even Jokic is developing a win-first attitude …

Nikola Jokić’s thought process in the first half: “Get him* the ball.” *Jamal Murray is him pic.twitter.com/TPnE5JUbUZ — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) May 21, 2023

Some NBA insiders called Saturday’s win the biggest in Nuggets franchise history …

The sequence that pretty much broke the Lakers' back in what is arguably the biggest #Nuggets win in franchise history: Nikola Jokic for 3 (after LeBron had just drained one) Jamal Murray with a tough layup through 3 LA defenders#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/t77BxH8xpU — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) May 21, 2023

Playing to earn the respect he feels he deserves, Murray is thinking of another win total: “Five more … five more …”

"Five more." —Jamal Murray, after Nuggets take the 3-0 series lead over the Lakers. They are now 1 win away from their 1st NBA Finals appearance 🏆 (via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/enHc3kx8zZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 21, 2023