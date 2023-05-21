NBA News and Rumors

NBA Playoffs 2023: Twitter Reacts to Jamal Murray’s Quest For Respect; Denver Nuggets Scorching Los Angeles Lakers

Jeff Hawkins
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray continues to burn the Los Angeles Lakers in their NBA Western Conference Finals series. 

On timely backdoor cuts, to high-arcing fadeaway jumpers and deep 3-pointers, Murray’s shooting has lifted the Nuggets and stifled LeBron James.  

Starting with a 23-point fourth quarter of Game 2 and carrying it over to a 30-point first half of Game 3, Murray scorched the Lakers for the most playoff points over a three-quarter period since 1998. 

With Saturday’s 119-108 victory over the Lakers, the Nuggets are closing in on their first trip to the NBA Finals … 

Thanks, in large part, to Murray’s underrated all-around game … 

Murray joined an exclusive club, scoring 30 first-half points in a playoff game … 

Murray is on a quest for league-wide recognition … 

Some counted Murray out of the Nuggets’ long-term plans after he suffered a 2021 injury, but not coach Michael Malone … 

Now, Malone can’t stop talking about Murray … 

And talking … 

And who can blame the coach? After all, Murray and teammate Nikola Jokic are making NBA scoring history … 

Even Jokic is developing a win-first attitude … 

Some NBA insiders called Saturday’s win the biggest in Nuggets franchise history …  

Playing to earn the respect he feels he deserves, Murray is thinking of another win total: “Five more … five more …” 

Lakers NBA News and Rumors Nuggets
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
