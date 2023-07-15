Josh Jacobs Will Not Report to Training Camp Without New Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders already have their hands full this offseason. With the team going in a new direction at quarterback and parting ways with veteran, Derek Carr, many thought the team would heavily utilize Josh Jacobs who was coming off a career year at running back. However, the elite back has recently made it clear that he will not report to training camp unless he receives a new deal. Considering the Raiders are looking to be a run-heavy team, this is something they will want to rectify quickly.

Raiders Running Back, Josh Jacobs, Threatening Holding Out Throughout Training Camp

Josh Jacobs’ Importance to Las Vegas

As alluded to already, Josh Jacobs had a career season last year. Jacobs is set to make $10.1 million on the franchise tender this coming season, but he is wanting a long-term deal. According to recent reports, neither side is close to making progress on a new contract. Jacobs was one of the top fantasy football gets last year with 817.2 fantasy points.

The two-time Pro Bowler also logged 1,653 yards on the ground, which led the NFL. On top of this, Jacobs also had 400 receiving yards to go along with a catch percentage of 82.8 percent. Jacobs also had 12 touchdowns and was the key staple in Las Vegas’ offense under head coach, Josh McDaniels. As stagnant as the Raiders offense was at times, Jacobs was a breath of fresh air for Las Vegas last season.

Can He Replicate Last Season?

It will be hard for a running back to replicate a 1,600 yard plus season. However, Josh Jacobs has a great chance to accomplish this feat. That is, if he and the team can come to terms on a new deal. With Jimmy Garoppolo coming in as the new quarterback, the Raiders will most likely be a run-first offense. That would make Josh Jacob the focal point of the offense.

After his production last year, it makes sense why Jacobs feels he deserves a long-term deal. After all, he was the leading league rusher and was often the only bright spot on the Las Vegas Raiders offense. Time will tell if the two sides do work out an agreement, but the Raiders should at the very least consider giving the one-time All-Pro back a long-term contract.

