MLB News and Rumors

Tough Break! Texas Rangers’ Josh Jung Breaks Wrist

Author image
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
USATSI_22921754 (1)

Sorry, Texas Rangers fans but this isn’t a late April Fool’s joke. 

Rangers’ third baseman Josh Jung has been diagnosed with a fractured right wrist. Jung was hit on the wrist while swinging at a pitch from Tampa Bay Rays’ reliever Phil Maton in the 9th inning of Monday’s game. Jung was in considerable discomfort and was pulled from the game for a pinch hitter, Josh Smith. He was the third consecutive Ranger to be hit by an in explicably wild Maton. Evan Carter and Adolis Garcia were both hit-by-pitch preceding Jung’s at-bat. The Rangers were up 9-3, which would be the final score, when Jung was plunked by the pitch. 

The Rangers quickly confirmed Jung suffered a fracture.

Watch: Josh Jung Breaks Wrist in Rangers’ 9-3 Win

The 26-year-old will immediately go on the injured list for an unspecified amount of time. Jung will undergo further testing on the fractured wrist to determine the best course of recovery. Surgery is not out of the question, reports Rangers’ insider Jeff Wilson. The surgical option would speed up Jung’s recovery time.

The timing of the injury couldn’t be worse for the 2023 American League All-Star. Jung was off to a hot start slashing .412/.474/.941 with two homers, six RBI, one double, and one triple with a 1.415 OPS through the first four games. In fact, Jung launched a 387-foot 1st inning three-run home run on Monday to give Texas an early 3-0 lead. Jung also added an RBI single in the 6th inning to extend the Rangers’ lead to 4-0. 

Jung is a bit snakebitten when it comes to injuries. 

Is Josh Jung Injury Prone?

Jung has been injured in everyone of his three Major League Baseball seasons. He suffered a torn labrum in 2022 and was limited to just 26 games. He was healthy for most of last season before suffering a fractured thumb in August attempting to catch a Jorge Soler line drive. Prior to his MLB debut, Jung missed most of 2021 Spring Training with a stress fracture to his foot. 

So, is Jung injury-prone or is it just a case of bad luck?

Rangers’ manager Bruce Bochy seems to believe it’s the latter:

“I just feel horrible. He’s had such tough luck on this end as far as injuries and puts a damper on this win. Especially the way he was playing, he was carrying us today. He’ll be back. I talked to him briefly. Now this hurts and you know, I feel for the kid because he’s had to deal with so much. It’s gonna be a little while, but he’ll be back.

He’s had some bad luck again. I just told him he will be back. He’s pretty down, as he should be because he was just coming off that calf injury and playing well, swinging the bat well. It’s not easy to have a setback when you’ve had so many of them, but he’s got to keep telling himself he’ll be back. He’s young. He’s going to have a nice long career, and this is just another little setback here for him.”

  • Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy on Josh Jung’s injury

The Rangers will likely turn to bench pieces Ezequiel Duran and/or Josh Smith to replace Jung for the foreseeable future. Either player is more than capable in the field, but they do lack some of the pop that Jung was able to provide from the plate. The Rangers will need to make a corresponding roster move once Jung is moved to the injured list.

Stay tuned…

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Rangers
Author image
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Anthony Volpe

Yankees off to a historic start on the road

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  8h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22922024_168396541_lowres-2
Astros Ronel Blanco notches first no-hitter of 2024 season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_20690906_168396541_lowres-2
Pirates record first four-game road sweep to start the season since 1903
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  18h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22918000 (1)
The Highly Anticipated Shota Imanaga Debut Was Spectacular!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  19h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18153597_168396541_lowres-2
White Sox trade relief pitcher Jake Cousins to Yankees
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22912008 (1)
Winners and Losers from MLB Opening Weekend
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  21h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB City Connect
Phillies City Connect Uniforms to be Unveiled on Friday
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  23h
More News
Arrow to top