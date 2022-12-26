NFL News and Rumors

Josh Norman Is a Carolina Panther Again

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Josh Norman Is a Carolina Panther Again
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

I know what this title may imply. No, it is not 2016. Instead, the Carolina Panthers, in the thick of the NFC South race, are looking for cornerback depth. And they have brought in a familiar face to their practice squad- Josh Norman.

This comes after their number one corner, Jaycee Horn, broke his wrist during their win against Detroit on Saturday. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said that Horn will get surgery on Tuesday. It is unknown if Horn will be able to come back this season.

Josh Norman has not played in the 2022 season. He last played in 2021 with the San Francisco 49ers, starting 14 games. He recorded 49 tackles, one interception, seven pass deflections, and seven forced fumbles. Norman has also played for Washington and Buffalo during his 10-year career.

Josh Norman & Carolina: A History Lesson

Although it has been years since Norman has been in a Panthers uniform, he still has connections. Specifically, the interim head coach, Steve Wilks, was Norman’s defensive backs coach throughout his career in Carolina.

Norman was with the team from 2012-16 after being drafted by the franchise as a fifth-rounder out of Coastal Carolina. He started 38 games in his Carolina Panthers career, including all 16 games in his breakout 2015 season. Norman became a household name on a Panthers team that went 15-1 en route to a Super Bowl appearance. That season, he earned both his lone Pro Bowl and All-Pro appearances, and coincidentally, he was a free agent the next offseason.

Initially, the Panthers placed Norman on the franchise tag in hopes to secure him into a long-term deal. However, Norman and then-general manager Dave Gettleman were at an impasse, and Norman was rumored to begin a holdout. Then the Panthers made a shocking decision.

Carolina rescinded Norman’s franchise tag, allowing an All-Pro corner to enter the open market just one week before the draft. Norman cashed out with Washington, signing a five-year, $75 million contract. The Panthers, now without their best defensive back from last year, drafted three cornerbacks in the 2016 draft (James Bradberry, Daryl Worley, and Zack Sanchez.)

Norman only lasted three years in Washington before being cut in 2020. Since then, he has not been on the same team for two straight seasons. Meanwhile, the Panthers have only had one winning season since that 2016 Super Bowl loss to Denver. And now due to an emergency, reconciliation is on the horizon for Josh Norman and the Carolina Panthers.

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Panthers
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Nathaniel Hackett Fired By Denver Broncos After Christmas Debacle

Nathaniel Hackett Fired By Denver Broncos After Christmas Debacle

Author image Dylan Williams  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: New England Patriots at New York Jets
Jets QB Zach Wilson on performance vs Jaguars: ‘It’s not good enough’
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 23 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Chase Young Is Finally Getting Back On the Football Field
Chase Young Is Finally Getting Back On the Football Field
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 22 2022
NFL News and Rumors
With Jalen Hurts Hurt, Eagles Turning to Gardner Minshew Against Dallas
With Jalen Hurts Out, Philadelphia Eagles Turning to Gardner Minshew Against Dallas
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 22 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Ex-NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dies at 31
Ex-NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dies at 31
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 22 2022
NFL News and Rumors
After Posting "Free Me," Tae Crowder Is Freed By The New York Giants
After Posting “Free Me,” Tae Crowder Is Freed By The New York Giants
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 20 2022
NFL News and Rumors
josh-allen
Top five performers from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 20 2022
More News
Arrow to top