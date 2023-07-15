UFC News and Rumors

Josh Parisian vs. Martin Buday Booked for UFC Vegas 78 Aug. 12 After Fight Cancellation

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
3 min read
josh parisian

Josh Parisian, a UFC heavyweight fighter, has been quickly rebooked for a fight against Martin Buday at UFC Vegas 78 after his scheduled fight against Walt Harris was unexpectedly canceled. The fight was originally scheduled to take place at UFC Vegas 77, but it was removed from the card due to issues with USADA. Parisian has a record of 15-6 in MMA and a 2-3 record in the UFC.

Parisian Quickly Rebooked Against Martin Buday

Parisian has been quickly rebooked for a fight against Martin Buday at UFC Vegas 78 on August 12, 2023. Buday is a 31-year-old Hungarian heavyweight with a record of 12-1. Buday is a rising star in the heavyweight division. He is coming off a win over Jake Collier at UFC Vegas 72. He is a dangerous striker and grappler, and he will be a tough test for Parisian.

Parisian on the other hand, is coming off a loss against Jamal Pogues in his last fight where he was out-grappled to a unanimous decision loss. He needs a big rebound win at UFC Vegas 78 if he wants to ensure he keeps his spot in the UFC long-term.

Buday is the clear favorite in this fight. He is the more experienced fighter, and he has a more diverse skill set. However, Parisian is a dangerous striker, and he should not be overlooked.

Buday will likely look to take Parisian down and control him on the ground. Parisian will need to be careful not to get caught in a submission, as Buday is a very dangerous grappler.

If Parisian can stay on his feet, he will have a chance to win the fight. He is a good striker, and he has the power to knock Buday out.

However, I think Buday will be too much for Parisian. I expect him to win by decision or submission.

UFC Vegas 78

UFC Vegas 78 is scheduled to take place on August 12, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of the card is a welterweight fight between Vicente Luque and Rafael Dos Anjos.

The cancellation of the Parisian vs. Harris fight is not the only recent fight cancellation in the UFC. Gaston Bolanos was removed from his scheduled bout with Marcus McGhee at UFC Vegas 78 due to an injury sustained during practice.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

