The UFC 298 card got a bit more interesting with the news that Junior Tafa has stepped in on short notice to replace his injured brother, Justin, against Marcos Rogerio de Lima. This is a huge opportunity for the younger Tafa, who will be making his short-notice opportunity on a big PPV event.

Justin Tafa OUT ❌@JuniorTafa IN 🟢 Justin Tafa has been removed from #UFC298 due to an injury. His brother, Junior, is stepping in on ONE DAYS NOTICE‼️ pic.twitter.com/os3TFKYNiV — UFC (@ufc) February 16, 2024

Breaking Down the Matchup

Junior Tafa comes into this fight with a 5-1 record, but it’s important to remember that he hasn’t faced the level of competition that de Lima has. De Lima is a seasoned veteran with 21 wins in his MMA career, including victories over some notable names like Andrei Arlovski and Ben Rothwell. He’s a well-rounded fighter with knockout power in his hands and a dangerous submission game.

What to Expect

This fight is a classic striker vs. grappler matchup. Tafa is a powerful Muay Thai fighter with a knack for finishing fights. He’ll be looking to keep the fight standing and unload his heavy hands. De Lima, on the other hand, will be looking to take the fight to the ground, where he can utilize his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills.

One of the biggest unknowns in this fight is how Junior Tafa will handle the pressure of taking this fight on such short notice. He’s replacing his brother, who was already a significant underdog, so the expectations won’t be high. However, this is still the UFC, and any fighter who steps into the octagon deserves respect.

egardless of the outcome, this fight is a great opportunity for Junior Tafa. If he can put on a good showing against de Lima, he could earn himself a long-term UFC contract. Even if he loses, he’ll gain valuable experience that will help him develop his skills.

So, while this fight may not have been the one we were expecting, it has the potential to be a barnburner. I’m excited to see how it plays out as well as the rest of this UFC 298 fight card.