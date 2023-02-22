There are so many perks to being Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes these days.

In honor of his terrific season being the Super Bowl Champion, Super Bowl MVP, and the NFL MVP, Kansas City’s Shatto Milk company is releasing a limited edition MVP 2.0 milk bottle for Mahomes.

The bottle contains cherry chocolate milk and specifically commemorates Mahomes’ second NFL MVP award.

There will only be 11,000 bottles produced so fans need to grab them while they can.

Kansas City area stores that stock Shatto Milk will have the product in stores beginning February 26.

Fans outside the Kansas City area can place an online order for an empty bottle or for the MVP 2.0 t-shirts available in yellow, red, and white that Shatto is also selling as part of the promotion.

What The Bottle Looks Like

The bottle also has a letter written to Mahomes.

It reads:

“Dear Patrick, Or shall we say MVP?! In honor of this great feat, we wanted to bestow yet another MVP on you. The (inaugural) Most Valuable Patrick award! We are so thrilled to have you right here in Kansas City. You’re really going to blow up now. If you need any tips on how to handle your newfound fame as the Most Valuable Patrick, come by the farm. Our faces have been on milk bottles for decades. We’ll treat you to some Cherry Chocolate milk. On the house, of course”

Shatto Milk Celebrated The Chiefs In 2020

This is not the first time Shatto Milk supported the hometown team with a commemorative bottle.

After the Chiefs’ last Super Bowl win in 2020, the company released a limited edition Champs bottle that also contained cherry chocolate milk.

Are There More Shatto Bottle Designs Coming?

On the company’s Facebook page announcing the MVP 2.0 limited edition milk bottle, there is a hint that this will not be the last commemorative bottle to celebrate the Super Bowl victory.

Shatto Milk ended the post by saying:

“Who knows, we may even have something special in the future for that big game win as well.”

Well done Shatto Milk Company, this is a fun way to celebrate the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes!