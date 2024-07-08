Keegan Bradley Named US Ryder Cup Captain for 2025 at Bethpage Black

Keegan Bradley has been named the U.S. Ryder Cup team captain for the 2025 competition at Bethpage Black, the PGA of America announced. Bradley will be formally introduced at a press conference at the NASDAQ building in New York on Tuesday at noon.

Keegan Bradley has been named the captain of the U.S. Team for the 2025 @RyderCup 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZYtG0siwgJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 8, 2024

“I am incredibly honored to accept this opportunity to captain the United States team at the 2025 Ryder Cup,” Bradley said in a release. “I would like to thank the PGA of America Ryder Cup Committee for their trust in me as we embark on this journey to Bethpage Black.

“My passion and appreciation for golf’s greatest team event have never been stronger. The Ryder Cup is unlike any other competition in our sport, and this edition will undoubtedly be particularly special given the rich history and enthusiastic spectators at this iconic course. I look forward to beginning preparations for 2025.”

Tiger Woods Refuses US Captaincy for 2025 Ryder Cup

According to reports from Sports Illustrated and The Telegraph, Tiger Woods was initially the speculative favorite to lead the team but turned down the offer.

“We’re still working on what that might look like, also whether or not I have the time to do it,” Woods said in May at the PGA Championship. “I’m dedicating so much time to what we’re doing with the PGA Tour, I don’t want to not fulfill the role of the captaincy if I can’t do it.”

“What that all entails and representing Team USA and the commitments to the PGA of America, the players, and the fans and as I said, all of Team USA,” Woods continued. “I need to feel that I can give the amount of time that it deserves.”

Following Woods’ decision, other candidates like Stewart Cink, Fred Couples, and Davis Love III were considered. However, a Sports Illustrated report early Monday revealed Bradley as the captain, later confirmed by Golf Digest.

Early Tiger Woods walk-off at the Ryder Cup pic.twitter.com/zhaNCTsozC — Making Golf Fun Again (@golfballingpod) July 4, 2024

Captains are typically named 20 months ahead of the Ryder Cup, and the Europeans have already brought back their victorious 2023 captain, Luke Donald. Tiger Woods, 48, had been widely linked to the role for the U.S. team and had consistently expressed interest in the position. Departing PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh confirmed that the organization had been in discussions with Woods regarding the captaincy. However, Woods had conveyed uncertainty about whether he had the time to commit to the responsibility. Bradley is Excited to be Back For the 2025 Ryder Cup Keegan Bradley had hoped to earn a spot on last year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team in Italy, especially after winning the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship and moving up to 11th on the final Ryder Cup points list. However, Zach Johnson did not choose him as a captain’s pick, a decision that was painfully captured by the Netflix film crew documenting the latest season of “Full Swing.” Keegan Bradley. Ryder Cup captain 2025. Let’s go! 🇺🇸

pic.twitter.com/NBgtA2AByQ — Tour Pro 🏌️‍♂️ (@OfficialTourPro) July 8, 2024 After the snub, Bradley expressed his belief that a “boys’ club” mentality influenced the decision to pick Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas over him. “The thing is, those guys are close. They’re not just PGA Tour-close, they’re close friends,” Bradley said. “If you take golf from the equation, they’re legit close friends. You have your close friends as a golfer, and then you have your close PGA Tour friends, and often, your close friends aren’t on the tour.” The U.S. team went on to suffer a lopsided 16½-11½ loss to the Europeans at Marco Simone.