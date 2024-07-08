Keegan Bradley Named US Ryder Cup Captain for 2025 at Bethpage Black

Keegan Bradley has been named the U.S. Ryder Cup team captain for the 2025 competition at Bethpage Black, the PGA of America announced. Bradley will be formally introduced at a press conference at the NASDAQ building in New York on Tuesday at noon.
“I am incredibly honored to accept this opportunity to captain the United States team at the 2025 Ryder Cup,” Bradley said in a release. “I would like to thank the PGA of America Ryder Cup Committee for their trust in me as we embark on this journey to Bethpage Black.
“My passion and appreciation for golf’s greatest team event have never been stronger. The Ryder Cup is unlike any other competition in our sport, and this edition will undoubtedly be particularly special given the rich history and enthusiastic spectators at this iconic course. I look forward to beginning preparations for 2025.”
Tiger Woods Refuses US Captaincy for 2025 Ryder Cup
According to reports from Sports Illustrated and The Telegraph, Tiger Woods was initially the speculative favorite to lead the team but turned down the offer.
“We’re still working on what that might look like, also whether or not I have the time to do it,” Woods said in May at the PGA Championship. “I’m dedicating so much time to what we’re doing with the PGA Tour, I don’t want to not fulfill the role of the captaincy if I can’t do it.”
“What that all entails and representing Team USA and the commitments to the PGA of America, the players, and the fans and as I said, all of Team USA,” Woods continued. “I need to feel that I can give the amount of time that it deserves.”
Following Woods’ decision, other candidates like Stewart Cink, Fred Couples, and Davis Love III were considered. However, a Sports Illustrated report early Monday revealed Bradley as the captain, later confirmed by Golf Digest.
