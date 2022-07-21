Kendrick Perkins disagrees with LeBron James’ comments about Boston fans’ racism

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers recently said that the Boston Celtics have some of the worst fans in the NBA and that’s due to their racism. Former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins, now an ESPN analyst, said that what LeBron said wasn’t all that accurate.

Kendrick Perkins LeBron James Comments

Perkins had some interesting things to say on ESPN’s First Take:

“But here’s what I want to say, there’s racism everywhere. And I would say this to a lot of people, I spent eight and a half years there and maybe because I was on the Celtics, I didn’t experience racism. And I think people who live in Boston and people who move to Boston … and you get a chance to get there, you would see there’s all different types of coaches and everything,” “Now, I will say this. The fans in Boston do cross the line and hit below the belt when it comes down to being disrespectful, and I could say throwing stuff at players like LeBron talking about he had a beer thrown, we saw a water bottle get chucked at Kyrie Irving, we heard fans chant certain types of things when it came down to Kyrie Irving. Even when we was playing against the Cavaliers when LeBron James was dropping those 40 pieces on us, we seen posters in the stands that were very disrespectful. You start getting out of bounds when you start talking about people’s loved ones. “So, I never dealt with racism, but I hear from so many other players about Boston being racist and things to that nature, but there’s racism everywhere. I will say, the fans are too damn disrespectful when it comes to opposing teams coming to Boston.”

There are a few different ways that we can look at it, but at the end of the day, Boston Celtics fans have been in the news for too many wrong reasons. Every fan base has bad apples, but Boston has had many instances where fans have thrown stuff at players and have made some questionable remarks.