The entire NBA landscape changed at the trade deadline when the Brooklyn Nets traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. On Thursday, Durant spoke to the media at a Suns’ news conference for the first time since the trade. When asked about Phoenix’s title chances, Durant believes the Suns have “all the pieces to be successful.”

“I think we got all the pieces to be successful,” Durant said. “We got guys that have experienced what it’s like to play in that final round. We got a champion [Suns GM James Jones] already that’s overseeing us. Monty’s a champion as a coach. So we got guys that been there and that’s half the battle, just knowing what it takes.”

“We got all the pieces.” Kevin Durant is confident he’s joining a team that has what it takes to win a championship. pic.twitter.com/pBEShSAZwf — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) February 16, 2023

Kevin Durant Reflects On His Time With The Brooklyn Nets

Durant played for two and a half seasons in Brooklyn as a member of the Nets. The forward went to Brooklyn to team with guard Kyrie Irving to compete for a championship. In January 2021, the Nets traded for James Harden, forming one of the best “Big Three” tandems in the NBA.

However, the trio only played 17 games together. Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in February 2022. One year later, Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, and Durant was traded to the Suns.

Despite the rocky relationship with the Nets, Durant still thanked the organization for his time in Brooklyn.

“It was a lot of ups and downs, but I loved the grind,” Durant said. “And everybody in Brooklyn loved the grind, too, so I built a family over there. They’re going to always be part of my journey. So we didn’t accomplish what we wanted to accomplish as far as winning a championship, but I enjoyed the grind. . . . I get emotional talking about them because that was a special four years in my career, coming off an Achilles. They helped me through a lot, so I don’t have anything [bad to say].”

Kevin Durant is asked how he would sum up his time in Brooklyn, which is met with boos from Suns fans. An emotional Durant: "I built a family over there. They're always going to be a part of my journey…I love those guys." pic.twitter.com/ZJY5CgYlXi — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 16, 2023

Phoenix Suns Looking To Win First NBA Championship

Durant could be the missing piece for a franchise looking to win their first NBA championship. The Suns have been to the NBA Finals three times, with the most recent appearance coming in 2021. The Suns were up 2-0 in the series against the Milwaukee Bucks before losing the next four straight games to end the series.

Heading into their game against the Clippers on February 16, the Suns are in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 35-27 record.

According to BetOnline, the Suns have the second-best odds to win the NBA Championship at +450.