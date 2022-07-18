Kevin Durant Charity Foundation opens 26th basketball court in Bronx

The Kevin Durant Charity Foundation (KDCF) completed its 26th basketball court in the Bronx. So far this year, new courts were also finished in Harlem and Brooklyn. In addition to building courts in the Empire State, the foundation has constructed other courts in California, Texas, Washington and Oklahoma. Internationally, KDCF has built courts in Taiwan, Germany, China and India as well.

Furthermore, Durant and businessman Rich Kleiman founded Thirty Five Ventures in 2017. The foundation produced Basketball County, a documentary about peewee basketball in Durant’s home county of Prince George’s County, Maryland, in 2020.

Read our list of the top 10 online betting sites and sportsbooks in the U.S. in 2022.

Kevin Durant Charity Foundation — Thirty Five Ventures

According to the Thirty Five Ventures website, the mission of the KDCF is to “enrich the lives of at-risk youth from low-income backgrounds through educational, athletic and social programs.” The foundation has addressed many issues, such as homelessness, the COVID-19 pandemic and disaster relief. Plus, the charity has pursued social justice initiatives.

In January 2019, College Track was launched at The Durant Center. The center serves as a community hub for Prince George’s County. Since then, Team Durant athletes have received over $35 million in athletic scholarship offers from universities nationwide.

Moreover, the first two basketball courts were built in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 2015. Durant played eight seasons of his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He averaged a career-high 32 points per game with the Thunder in the 2013-14 NBA season.

Then, a basketball court was constructed in Berlin, Germany. In 2016, the foundation built a court in Guangzhou, China and Austin, Texas. Not to mention, Seattle, Washington received a new court the same year.

BetOnline, Bovada and BetUS are among the best sportsbooks for NBA betting. Check out the available bonuses and compare the top NBA betting sites in 2022.

Durant is proud of the organization’s work

Per Thirty Five Ventures, Durant left this statement: “When I was young, playing basketball was one of the things that kept me out of trouble and kept me focused on my growth and maturity into the man I would eventually become.”

“For that reason, I’ve always wanted to play a leadership role in communities and neighborhoods — like the one I grew up in — and give kids a chance to choose health, teamwork and basketball over some of the other negative influences they may face.”

Furthermore, KDCF teamed up with other humanitarian organizations as an emergency response to different natural disasters. In 2021, they worked together with the World Central Kitchen and MedShare International after the earthquake in Haiti.

And the foundation collaborated with Coalition for the Homeless and Austin Street Center during the 2021 Texas power crisis. To help people recover from a residential building fire in the Bronx, KDCF also sought support from the Mayor’s fund for New York City.

2021-22 NBA season statistics, accomplishments and news

Additionally, in the 2021-22 NBA season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in 55 games played. The 14-year veteran earned his 12th All-Star selection and fourth All-NBA Second-Team selection last season.

Durant asked for a trade from the Nets last month. His two preferred teams are the Heat and Suns. However, Nets G.M. Sean Marks has no obligation to trade the two-time champion. An in-season trade is a possibility. The Nets are in no rush to move him.

The forward turns 34 this September. Other articles related to the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation (KDCF) are on the main page.

To claim other free bonuses and promo codes, read our list of the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets are among the listed sportsbooks.