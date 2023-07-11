UFC News and Rumors

Khamzat Chimaev’s coach reveals who he will and will not be fighting next

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC, and fans have been eagerly awaiting his next fight. While there have been rumors about who he might face, nothing has been confirmed yet. However, Chimaev’s coach may have revealed his next opponent, and it’s not Kamaru Usman.

Chimaev’s Next Opponent

According to Chimaev’s coach, his next opponent will be either Jared Cannonier or Marvin Vettori. Both fighters are ranked in the top five of the middleweight division, and either one would be a tough challenge for Chimaev.

Jared Cannonier is currently ranked number three in the UFC middleweight rankings. He has recently been heard saying he will fight anyone in the middleweight division as long as it gets him a title shot, and a win against Khamzat Chimaev could certainly do that.

It was leaked that a possible matchup with Jared Cannonier is looming after one his coaches posted a screenshot of him watching tape study on his next opponent but he blanked out the fighter on the computer screen. Thankfully for the MMA Twitter detectives, they went ahead and investigated who they were studying in the tape.

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Jared Cannonier

A fight with former title challenger Jared Cannonier would be the right fight to make for Khamzat Chimaev’s rise into the top five of the middleweight division. If Chimaev were to be victorious it would be a given that he will leapfrog everyone else in the division to a title shot after Dricus Du Plessis gets first crack at the middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

This will not be an easy fight for Khamzat Chimaev by any stretch. After seeing what Cannonier was able to do to Marvin Vettori, he can replicate that same success against Chimaev. Also, Cannonier is naturally the larger man who used to fight as high as heavyweight meanwhile, Chimaev used to cut down to 170 pounds.

Whether or not Cannonier is the next opponent for Chimaev is yet to be confirmed but the fans are getting ancy and really want Chimaev to get back in there as soon as possible. No matter who it is, it will be a huge fight for the UFC and for Chimaev’s career toward being the middleweight champion.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 242- Makhachev vs Ramos

Charles Oliveira will not be ready for UFC 294; Who will fight Islam Makhachev?

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  47min
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night Auckland: Te Huna v Marquardt
Dan Hooker suffers broken orbital bone and arm after a barnburner with Jalin Turner at UFC 290
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  1h
UFC News and Rumors
FziXOYhXwAYt5fS
UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs Silva Fight Card, Date and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  1h
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 246-Holm vs Pennington
UFC Vegas 77 Fighter Pay: Holly Holm to take home over $200,000 in salary and payouts
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
UFC News and Rumors
donald cowboy cerrone
‘Cowboy’ Cerrone reveals UFC career earnings during Hall of Fame speech
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  4h
UFC News and Rumors
maxresdefault (2)
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 7 Roster Filling Up for Summer 2023 Launch
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  4h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc performance based fighter rankings flyweights
Henry Cejudo Targets Merab Dvalishvili for his Path to the UFC Bantamweight Title
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
More News
Arrow to top