In case you missed it, a record five Week 10 NFL games were decided in the waning seconds of the games making this one of the most exciting weeks in NFL history.

Five teams – Arizona, Cleveland, Detroit, Houston and Seattle – converted a game-winning field goal with no time remaining in Week 10, the most game-winning scores with no time remaining in regulation in a single week in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2023

Here is a recap of how the kickers ruled in Week 10.

1. Arizona defeats Atlanta

Matt Prater had a huge day with quarterback Kyler Murray returning for the Cardinals.

Prater delivered a 23-yard game-winner to take down the Falcons 25-23.

2. Cleveland defeats Baltimore

This was a crazy game; the Ravens were in the lead for the entire game until Dustin Hopkins sunk the game-winner to end the game.

Hopkins has been solid all season but missed an extra point earlier in the game; he made up for that miss in a big way.

3. Detroit defeats the Los Angeles Chargers

Head coach Dan Campbell has this team playing amazing football this season, and Week 10 was just another example of it.

Riley Patterson put a 41-year game-winning field goal through the uprights to lift them to 7-2 in 2023.

Restore the roar: The Detroit Lions are 7-2.pic.twitter.com/UUKPQvj8WE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2023

4. Houston defeats Cincinnati

Speaking of head coaches sparking a young, talented team, that is what DeMeco Ryans is doing with the Texans.

Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud looks anything but a rookie, and newly signed kicker Matt Ammendola kicks a game-winner for the Texans to beat Cincinnati on the road in overtime.

5. Seattle defeats Washington

Jason Myers had a five-field goal day, including the game-winner from 43 yards.

Kudos to the winning kickers and their teams!