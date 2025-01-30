Kings Receiving Multiple Calls About De’Aaron Fox

Trade talks have opened up for Sacramento Kings point guard, De’Aaron Fox. The NBA Trade Deadline is only days away and Fox will arguably be the hottest commodity on the trade block. However, there is a kicker. Teams must be wary of trading for him and risking him walking in free agency. Especially with his interest in the San Antonio Spurs as reported by NBA insider, Shams Charania.

“The Sacramento Kings have gotten dozens of calls in the last seven or eight hours since I reported this story,” said Charania on Tuesday evening. “Fox and his representation, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, they have a strategic destination in mind as his potential landing spot ahead of his free agency in 2026. And I’m told the San Antonio Spurs are at the top of that list of preferred destinations.

“And why that matters is because this is a complicated situation because De’Aaron Fox becomes a free agent in 2026, so wherever he might land, that team will want to know whether he’ll be able to stay long-term. Whether that team is going to have a chance to keep him. And, overall, the timing of all this is important because De’Aaron Fox has shown time and time again not a willingness to stay in Sacramento long-term.”

Fox currently has one year left on his current deal for $37 million. On the season, he is tallying 25.2 points, 1.5 steals, 5.0 total rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. On top of that, the former Kentucky Wildcat is shooting 46.8 percent from the field so far this year.

Sacramento Kings Have Opened up Trade Talks for De’Aaron Fox

Spurs Seeming Like Most Likely Destination

Considering De’Aaron Fox’s interest in the Spurs, they have a chance to form a solid team around Victor Wembanyama. San Antonio currently possesses seven tradeable first round picks. Not to mention, the Spurs also have the swap rights to the Kings’ 2031 first round pick. Considering all of this, San Antonio has leverage among other possible suitors for De’Aaron Fox. As alluded to already, other teams would be risking trading for the star guard to only have him walk once his contract is up after this season. They would want some sort of guarantee that Fox would re-sign with them. Whereas, the Spurs have already garnered Fox’s interest. With all of this in mind, do not be surprised if the San Antonio Spurs make one of the biggest moves ahead of this year’s NBA Trade Deadline.