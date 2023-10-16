The Golden State Warriors and their star shooting guard, Klay Thompson, have reportedly made no progress in terms of a contract extension. Former President of Basketball Operations, Bob Myers, also weighed in on the situation.

“This is a delicate negotiation. From what I know and see, he wants to stay. They want him to stay.”

Adrian Wojnarowski also had this to say about the contract negotiations.

“I’m told that there been absolutely no progress on a Klay Thompson extension in Golden State, that they are both still apart on years and money. “And there’s a very real possibility that Klay Thompson goes into free agency next summer without a deal,” said Wojnarowski on NBA Countdown.

For the Warriors, trying to retain their star shooting guard is imperative if they want to remain in title contention for a few more years.

No Progress Has Been Made Between Klay Thompson and Golden State Warriors

Can the Warriors Squeeze Out One More Title?

Many are wondering if the Warriors’ championship window has closed. They signed Chris Paul this offseason, but many still question whether or not he will fit into Golden State’s rotation. Especially with Paul getting older. However, this is still a team led by a very capable Steph Curry making them a threat no matter how old the team is getting in today’s NBA.

The team knows this and will be playing with a sense of desperation this year in a hope they can secure one more ring. Especially if key players like Klay Thompson will leave next season. The Western Conference is extremely competitive, so it is going to be a challenge for this Golden State team. However, they are still a team one cannot overlook considering they still have championship pedigree.

Klay Thompson’s Impact

Klay Thompson has one of the best comeback stories in the league. Ever since his ACL and Achilles injuries, the other splash brother has done what few players could do after sustaining such severe injuries. Thompson is back in All-Star form and his numbers from last season proved it. Last year, he tallied 21.9 points, 4.1 total rebounds per game, an an effective field goal percentage of 55.6 percent.

On top of this, Thompson also averaged a true shooting percentage of 57.6 percent. The Warriors are hoping to get Thompson back long term and for good reason. However, as we have seen in the past, these deals can also get nasty. Time will tell if Klay Thompson retires as a Golden State Warrior.

