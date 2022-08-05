Kyle Kuzma, Draymond Green speak on Austin Reaves’ nickname

In the month of July, the Twitter world was up in arms about some of the nicknames that Lakers’ second-year player Austin Reeves has. Some of the new nicknames that were coming out seemed a little disrespectful in certain ways, but at the end of the day, they were all meant as a joke. A few NBA players have chimed in about the situation, those being Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma.

If you follow either Kyle Kuzma or Draymond Green, you would know that both of these guys never hold back in anything that they’re saying. Whether it be Kyle Kuzma live-tweeting any NBA game that’s going on, or Draymond Green speaking his mind in press conferences or on social media as well, these guys don’t hold back and that was the case in one of Draymond Green’s recent podcast with Kuzma.

Austin Reaves Nickname is Valid According to Kuzma, Draymond Gren

Draymond Green had the following to say:

“I saw Austin Reaves who’s on the Lakers come out the other day that he’s trying to shed two nicknames. And it’s like, brother you have not done enough in your career to be trying to shed nicknames that people gave you. I was really blown away when he said that. Brother, you should take those nicknames and try to run with them.”

Kyle Kuzma had the following to say:

“Personally, Hillbilly Kobe is lit. You have to embrace that one. Come on, bruh. That shit is fire. I’m making that my mantra,”

It seems like both of these guys think that Austin Reeves should be embracing some of the nicknames that Laker nation has given to him. Being called Hillbilly Kobe is definitely a great nickname and one that he should keep and allow fans to call him.

Reaves is hoping for a big jump in his second season and there’s no reason why he can’t do that.