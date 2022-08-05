NBA News and Rumors

Kyle Kuzma, Draymond Green speak on Austin Reaves’ nickname

Jon Conahan
Linkedin
Austin Reaves is first undrafted NBA rookie to set this record

In the month of July, the Twitter world was up in arms about some of the nicknames that Lakers’ second-year player Austin Reeves has. Some of the new nicknames that were coming out seemed a little disrespectful in certain ways, but at the end of the day, they were all meant as a joke. A few NBA players have chimed in about the situation, those being Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma.

If you follow either Kyle Kuzma or Draymond Green, you would know that both of these guys never hold back in anything that they’re saying. Whether it be Kyle Kuzma live-tweeting any NBA game that’s going on, or Draymond Green speaking his mind in press conferences or on social media as well, these guys don’t hold back and that was the case in one of Draymond Green’s recent podcast with Kuzma.

Austin Reaves Nickname is Valid According to Kuzma, Draymond Gren

Draymond Green had the following to say:

“I saw Austin Reaves who’s on the Lakers come out the other day that he’s trying to shed two nicknames. And it’s like, brother you have not done enough in your career to be trying to shed nicknames that people gave you. I was really blown away when he said that. Brother, you should take those nicknames and try to run with them.”

Kyle Kuzma had the following to say:

“Personally, Hillbilly Kobe is lit. You have to embrace that one. Come on, bruh. That shit is fire. I’m making that my mantra,”

It seems like both of these guys think that Austin Reeves should be embracing some of the nicknames that Laker nation has given to him. Being called Hillbilly Kobe is definitely a great nickname and one that he should keep and allow fans to call him.

Reaves is hoping for a big jump in his second season and there’s no reason why he can’t do that.

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Celtics sign forward Bruno Caboclo to training camp deal

Celtics sign forward Bruno Caboclo to training camp deal

James Foglio  •  Aug 1 2022
NBA News and Rumors
NBA stars show love to Bill Russell after sad passing
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 1 2022
NBA News and Rumors
LeBron James, LRMR Ventures invest $30M in Canyon Bicycles
LeBron James, LRMR Ventures invest $30M in Canyon Bicycles
James Foglio  •  Jul 29 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Ayesha and Steph Curry buy $2.1 million home in Central Florida
Ayesha and Steph Curry buy $2.1 million home in Central Florida
James Foglio  •  Jul 27 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Celtics Jayson Tatum on Durant trade: "I love the guys that we got."
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum on Durant trade: “I love the guys that we got.”
James Foglio  •  Jul 27 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Top-10 Oldest NBA Players
James Foglio  •  Jul 27 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry's savage LeBron James jokes
Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry’s savage LeBron James jokes at ESPYs
James Foglio  •  Jul 26 2022
More News