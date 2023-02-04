NBA News and Rumors

Kyrie Irving Has Requested a Trade From the Brooklyn Nets…Again

Dylan Williams
Kyrie Irving Has Requested a Trade From the Brooklyn Nets...Again

The rollercoaster that has been the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving duo in Brooklyn continues. On Friday, Irving requested a trade out of Brooklyn, the second request he has made as a Net.

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Nets, and Irving could not agree to a contract extension. As reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Nets offered a contract with “guaranteed stipulations,” which Irving’s camp was against as he wants a fully guaranteed deal.

Irving is in the final year of the four-year, $136.49 million contract he signed with Brooklyn in the 2019 offseason.

As mentioned, it is the second trade request that Kyrie Irving has made as a Brooklyn Net. Both he and Kevin Durant requested trades during the 2022 offseason before Irving ultimately picked up his player option. Durant rescinded his trade request as well to return to the Nets.

Los Angeles Times writer Dan Woike says that the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns are expected to express interest in Irving.

The Brooklyn Nets have had a turbulent time during the years of Irving and Durant’s pairing. Examples include the James Harden trades, the firing of both Kenny Atkinson and Steve Nash as head coaches, and Irving being unable to play home games in 2021-22 due to vaccine mandates.

This year, the Nets are 31-20 and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game on 60.4% true shooting in 40 games.

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Nets
Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
