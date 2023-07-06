Earlier last month, Major League Soccer shocked the world after Lionel Messi signed with Inter Miami in a blockbuster deal. Now, the soccer league has set a new attendance record ahead of Messi’s arrival, as 82,110 fans turned up to watch the derby between LA Galaxy and Los Angeles Football Club.

Arguably the biggest game of the year, the LA Galaxy vs LAFC game dubbed “El Tráfico”, is an acknowledgment of the famous El Clásico rivalry between Spanish soccer clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid.

In the 18th edition, the El Tráfico rivalry broke the previous attendance record set by Charlotte FC last year.

MLS Sets New Attendance Record at LA Galaxy on July 4th

There were 82,110 fans that packed into the Rose Bowl on Independence Day to watch the LA Galaxy defeat the LAFC 2-1 on Tuesday night.

The El Tráfico rivalry game broke the MLS single-game record for the biggest crowd ever, breaking the previous mark of 74,479 fans held by Charolette FC.

The two clubs have a long and storied history but fans had to wait longer than expected for this rivalry game to take place. Originally scheduled for February 25 to kick off the first day of the MLS regular season, it was postponed due to heavy rain and wind in Southern California.

The game was then rescheduled to July 4th setting the stage for a record-breaking crowd.

Lionel Messi To Make Inter Miami Debut on July 21st

Before Messi even debuts for Inter Miami, the MLS has already begun making headlines.

Later this month, the Argentinian soccer legend is expected to play his first MLS game against Charlotte FC on July 21.

Tickets are listed at a minimum of $239 a ticket with some going as high as $8,798 a seat on SeatGeek. While the MLS just broke their record for attendance, it might be shattered when Messi plays this season. However, the new mark might not be set at his home stadium. The DRV PNK stadium, home to Inter Miami, can only hold up to 18,000 fans. The max capacity might tip to 24,000, at most, meaning the new MLS record will have to be set on the road.

Messi is expected to play for the remainder of the season but will need to be nothing short of perfect to turn his team around for a shot at the playoffs. The top seven seeds make the playoffs while the eighth and ninth seed will face off in a wild card game.

Currently, Inter Miami is last in the Eastern Conference with only 17 points through half of the season, 10 points behind the ninth seed. The squad will need some luck and win the rest half of the season for a shot at the postseason.

