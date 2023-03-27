NHL News and Rumors

L.A. Kings set franchise record for most consecutive games with a point

Jeremy Freeborn
2 min read
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Carolina Hurricanes

The Los Angeles Kings set a franchise record on Sunday for most consecutive games with a point. They had  a point in their 12th straight game in a 7-6 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Dominant First Period

It was an outstanding first period for Los Angeles as they outscored the St. Louis Blues 5-1. The Kings scored three goals in the first eight minutes three different ways to take a 3-0 lead. Victor Arvidsson of Skelleftea, Sweden scored even strength from Kevin Fiala of St. Gallen, Switzerland and Philip Danault of Victoriaville, Quebec at the 27 second mark. Alex Iafallo of Eden, New York then scored from Arvidsson and Danault at 2:48 of the first period on the power-play to put the Kings up 2-0 and then Adrian Kempe of Kramfors, Sweden scored his third shorthanded goal of the season from Trevor Moore of Thousand Oaks, California to put the Kings up 3-0. After the Blues made it 3-1, the Kings got two more power-play goals from Arvidsson and Moore to close out the period.

Blues almost deliver a great comeback

While the Kings had a great first, the Blues had a great second period. St. Louis outscored Los Angeles to pull within one at 5-4. In the third period, both teams scored twice, with Drew Doughty of London, Ontario scoring the game-winner at 8:50 from Fiala.

12 Straight Games with a Point

In the 12 games, the Kings had a record of 10-0-2. Their only two games without a win came on March 11, when they lost 2-1 to the Nashville Predators in a shootout, and on March 18, when they lost 3-2 to the Vancouver Canucks in a shootout. During the 11 wins, the Kings beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 in a shootout on February 28, the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on March 2, the Blues 4-2 on March 4, the Washington Capitals 4-2 on March 6, the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on March 9, the New York Islanders 5-2 on March 14, the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on March 16, the Calgary Flames 8-2 on March 20, and the Jets 4-1 on March 25.

Previous Record

Three previous times the Kings had a point in 11 straight games. That came in 1974, 2011 and 2013. The NHL record for most consecutive games with a point belongs to the Philadelphia Flyers (35 games) in 1979-80.

Topics  
L.A. Kings NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

