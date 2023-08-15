Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson took to social media to let fans know that he is retiring from his job as an NFL Network analyst.
Tomlinson, 44, retired from playing when he was 32 years old and has been with NFL Network for ten years.
LT, as he is known, has a great following of fans on the network who appreciate his candor and analysis.
Tomlinson’s tweet announcing his departure from NFL Network read as follows:
“I walked away from football at the age of 32!!! Today at the age of 44, I’ve decided to retire from being an on-air football analyst! I’d like to send my sincere appreciation and thanks to @nflnetwork for 10 great years!! Thanks to all my colleagues and friends. It was a blast being able to stay close to the game creating great football shows with you guys. I look forward to all the opportunities this new chapter in my life will bring.”
— LaDainian Tomlinson (@LT_21) August 15, 2023
LT’s Current And Former Colleagues Send Well-Wishes
Steve Weissman, Jane Slater, Andrew Siciliano, James Palmer, and Michael Lombardi are among his current and former colleagues sending their best wishes to Tomlinson on his next chapter.
It is unclear what his next opportunity is, but it is worth noting that he has been a special assistant to the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers since 2017.
