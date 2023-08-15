NFL News and Rumors

LaDainian Tomlinson Announces That He Is Leaving NFL Network And Retiring From On-Air Work

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Nationwide P&C Meeting & Guest Dinner

Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson took to social media to let fans know that he is retiring from his job as an NFL Network analyst.

Tomlinson, 44, retired from playing when he was 32 years old and has been with NFL Network for ten years.

LT, as he is known, has a great following of fans on the network who appreciate his candor and analysis.

Tomlinson’s tweet announcing his departure from NFL Network read as follows:

“I walked away from football at the age of 32!!! Today at the age of 44, I’ve decided to retire from being an on-air football analyst! I’d like to send my sincere appreciation and thanks to @nflnetwork for 10 great years!! Thanks to all my colleagues and friends. It was a blast being able to stay close to the game creating great football shows with you guys. I look forward to all the opportunities this new chapter in my life will bring.”

LT’s Current And Former Colleagues Send Well-Wishes

Steve Weissman, Jane Slater, Andrew Siciliano, James Palmer, and Michael Lombardi are among his current and former colleagues sending their best wishes to Tomlinson on his next chapter.

It is unclear what his next opportunity is, but it is worth noting that he has been a special assistant to the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers since 2017.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

Detroit Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater Will Wear #50 During Preseason

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17min
NFL News and Rumors
Brett Maher
Kicker Brett Maher Is “Competing Against Himself” For Denver Broncos Starting Spot
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson
Colts Name Anthony Richardson Starting QB For Regular Season
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Free Agent Running Back Dalvin Cook Signs With Jets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Michael Oher
Michael Oher Claims Tuohy Family Never Legally Adopted Him
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys, Zack Martin Agree To Reworked Deal
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
New England Patriots Will Reportedly Sign FA RB Ezekiel Elliott To One Year Deal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top