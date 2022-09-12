Lamar Jackson turned down six-year $290m contract extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has turned down a six-year, $290m contract extension with the team that drafted him in 2018, according to a report.

Jackson is expected to hold out for a bigger sum, as Baltimore’s recent offer only included $160-180 million in guaranteed earnings.

Cleveland Browns QB DeShaun Watson signed a guaranteed $230m deal in March of this year, which has changed the landscape of QB contracts in the league.

Lamar Jackson turned down a six-year, $290M contract with roughly $160M-$180M guaranteed, per @mortreport and @diannaESPN When asked if he is going to wait it out the whole season, he replied, "we'll see" pic.twitter.com/j4YCaQpO41 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 12, 2022

The 25-year-old former MVP led the Ravens to victory on the NFL’s opening weekend for 2022, with three passing touchdowns and 213 yards alongside six rushing attempts.

Lamar Jackson with a perfect 55-yard TD to Rashod Bateman. Not great for the "he can't throw" crowd.pic.twitter.com/eC060hakpI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022

Jackson is next in action this Sunday as the Ravens host the Miami Dolphins, who cruised to an impressive 20-7 win over Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots to kick-off another NFL season.