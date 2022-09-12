NFL News and Rumors

Lamar Jackson turned down six-year $290m contract extension with Ravens

Joe Lyons
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has turned down a six-year, $290m contract extension with the team that drafted him in 2018, according to a report.

Jackson is expected to hold out for a bigger sum, as Baltimore’s recent offer only included $160-180 million in guaranteed earnings.

Cleveland Browns QB DeShaun Watson signed a guaranteed $230m deal in March of this year, which has changed the landscape of QB contracts in the league.

The 25-year-old former MVP led the Ravens to victory on the NFL’s opening weekend for 2022, with three passing touchdowns and 213 yards alongside six rushing attempts.

Jackson is next in action this Sunday as the Ravens host the Miami Dolphins, who cruised to an impressive 20-7 win over Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots to kick-off another NFL season.

