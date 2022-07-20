Las Vegas Raiders Had The Highest Ticket Revenue In 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders had an exciting season a year ago and it’s expected that this year is going to be even better for them. With the addition of Davante Adams, it’s easy to see why the Raiders should be able to find even more success than they did a season ago.

They aren’t going to have an easy task at hand with their conference, but they certainly have the talent to do so. The AFC West is arguably the most competitive conference in all of football. Playing teams like the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Los Angeles Chargers twice a year is never an easy task, but the Raiders have enough to figure out a way to beat some of those teams.

Outside of their performance on the field a season ago, Sportico released that they made the most ticket revenue out of any NFL team in 2021, bringing in $119 million.

Raiders $119 Million in Ticket Sales

This was the Las Vegas Raiders’ second season in their newly built $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium. With the type of money they spent on the stadium, they were expecting that their ticket sales were going to go up a bunch and that certainly happened. When also factoring in that the Raiders have arguably the best fanbase in all of football, it makes sense why they were able to make this much a year ago.

The Las Vegas Raiders took in the most ticket revenue of any NFL team in 2021 with $119 million, per @Sportico. This comes after the Raiders completed their second season in the new $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium. pic.twitter.com/TaVcEqcuww — Boardroom (@boardroom) July 19, 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders front office has to be excited about the 2022-2023 season. With their team likely being better than they were a season ago and potentially having playoff football in Las Vegas, they’re only going to make even more money than they did a season ago.

Las Vegas will open up against the Los Angeles Chargers in Los Angeles on September 11th. Their first home game of the year will be against the Arizona Cardinals, which will likely be a sold-out crowd.