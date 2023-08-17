Inter Miami will meet Nashville SC in the League Cup Final on Saturday.

Like all the games that have featured Lionel Messi, prices are absolutely ridiculous.

In his last game against Philadelphia Union, the average ticket price was going for $556, which is four times more expensive than some Philadelphia Eagles games. Some tickets against Philadelphia on the secondary market were over $1,000.

Now, ticket prices against Nashville are set to skyrocket once again for the League Cup final.

While Inter Miami is still in last place in the Eastern Conference, they are the favorites to win the League Cup with Messi.

Inter Miami Tickets vs Nashville SC

The tickets were officially on sale on Wednesday afternoon. Season ticket holders had the first chance to buy the League Cup games but general admission tickets were available an hour later in the afternoon.

The Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF tickets were the hottest tickets of the year and were sold out immediately. The cheapest resale tickets are going for $568. The most expensive resale ticket are ranging up to $2,186.

Compared to Nashville’s next matchup with Inter Miami, tickets are 16 times more expensive for the League Cup Final. Fans looking to catch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami in September can find seats for as low as $35. Meanwhile, the cheapest League Cup Final tickets are a whopping $568.

Messi Effect on Apple TV

Messi has made a huge impact in MLS.

Not only are fans paying insane prices for tickets to watch the soccer legend but MLS Season Pass subscribers have already doubled.

Since Messi’s arrival last month, Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas has revealed MLS Season Pass subscribers have more than doubled. It’s a significant development for Messi, as part of his contract will grant him royalties from the Apple TV season pass. Messi is expected to receive a cut of every newly subscribed user through his revenue-sharing deal.

Messi has been absolutely unstoppable carrying Inter Miami to a six-game win streak and scoring 9 goals. Not only is Inter Miami favored to win the League Cup but the team suddenly owns the best odds to win the MLS Cup and Eastern Conference, despite having the worst record in the league.

If Messi is able to pull off an MLS Cup win, it will be one of the greatest moments in American sports history.

