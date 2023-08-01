While the last two events of the PGA Tour aren’t offering a lot of cash, it does allow players to make one last run at the FedEx Cup Playoffs. That was exactly the case for Lee Hodges, who picked up his first PGA Tour win last weekend at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

Hodges dominated the competition, winning by seven shots and hitting a final round 67 to finish 24-under for the tournament. Throughout the whole weekend, Hodges was near the top of the leaderboard, putting on a clinic in Minnesota.

Not only was it his first PGA Tour win but Hodges took home $1.4 million and a guaranteed spot at the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Lee Hodges Wins 3M Open

Hodges was the fifth official winner of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities this weekend. His win granted him 500 FedEx Cup points and a $1.4 million purse.

Despite being his first win, Hodges never seemed to lift his foot off the pedal. At the 3M Open, Hodges made just five bogeys and led the field with 25 birdies, strokes gained total, approach to green, and tee to green. Hodges was also fourth in strokes gained putting.

Lee Hodges Moves to No. 33 on FedEx Cup Rankings

It was an absolutely career-changing weekend of Hodges at the 3M Open.

Prior to this weekend, he sat at No.74 on the FedEx Cup rankings, right on the bubble for the postseason. He had only two tournaments left for a shot at the playoffs but managed to accomplish the feat.

Hodges was very excited to tally his first win. It’s his fourth year on the tour and he finally broke through with his first win.

“This has been a dream week. I’ve got the best caddie in the world, I’ve got the best wife in the world,” Hodges said to Amanda Renner on CBS. “Mom and Dad, sorry you weren’t here, I wish you were. I’ve got the best, everybody. I mean, I’ve got the best team in the whole world, and they work so hard, and I couldn’t do it without ‘em.”

“This has been a dream week.” Lee Hodges spoke with @Amanda_Balionis after his @3MOpen win pic.twitter.com/fPPhvGLmgb — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) July 30, 2023

Hodges came out absolutely on fire. His win at the 3M Open moved him from No.74 on the rankings to No.33. Hodges jumped 41 places just over the weekend with the win. As a result, Hodges is guaranteed a spot in the playoffs and it also gives him a chance to enjoy a bye-week before competing for the next three weeks.

