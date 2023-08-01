Over the weekend, Lee Hodges was officially crowned the winner of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. He received a $1.404 million cheque and is now officially the 54th-ranked golfer in the world.

In 2023, Hodges has changed the course of his career. His career earnings have increased by 222% this year alone and his net worth is set to skyrocket following his latest win. Not only will Hodges take home the $1.404 winner’s share but he’ll enjoy a host of new endorsement opportunities following his first PGA Tour victory.

Below, we’ll go over Lee Hodges’ net worth, career earnings, endorsements, and PGA Tour wins. We’ll also dig deeper into his personal life, including revealing his wife, Savannah Rae Kennedy.

Lee Hodges Net Worth

It’s estimated that Lee Hodges’ net worth is valued at $6 million. He’s brought in a huge chunk of his net worth from earning official tournament money on the PGA Tour, where he’s earned over $5 million.

However, considering his latest host of sponsors, he’s definitely set to earn more than ever off of the golf course.

Hodges is already sponsored by Titleist, Level Wear Golf, Foot Joy, and more. He also has local endorsement deals, including with local car dealers. Like Jimmy Smith Buick GMC. Some of Hodges’ other sponsorships include Intrepid Travel, HomeTown Lenders, EyePromise, and Levelwear.

Lee Hodges Career Earnings

After winning the 3M Open, Hodges’ career earnings have totaled $5,008,666. While the rising golf star is just beginning his career, he’s already cracked the top 55 on the Official World Golf Rankings.

Hodges currently sits 54th on the OWGR and 33rd in the FedExCup standings. In fact, he increased his career earnings by 39% with his win at the 3M Open alone. With another chance at the FedExCup Playoffs, Hodges’ career earnings could take off in the next month. Last year, he took home a $260,000 payout with a 13th-place finish at the St. Jude Championship.

Lee Hodges PGA Tour Wins

Hodges turned pro in 2018. However, he didn’t win his first PGA Tour win until the 3M Open last weekend. He has one career win but has been slowly gaining confidence in every season.

The 2022 campaign marked the first time that he played over 25 events. In 2023, he played a total of 30 events, not including the playoffs, helping him set a career-high with over $1.5 million in earnings.

He’s increased that number by over 222% to over $5 million by bringing home over $3.6 million in 2023.

In 65 events, Hodges has made 39 cuts, two top 5 finishes, and five top 10 finishes. He has one third-place finish to go along with his win at TPC Twin Cities at the end of the 2023 season.

Lee Hodges Wife

Shortly after turning pro, Hodges married his high school sweetheart Savannah Rae Kennedy in 2021. The pair have been married for two years and celebrated their anniversary on June 20th.

Before tying the knot the two attended prom together. They’ve known each other for a long time and dated for a whole decade. Although the couple is very private, Savannah’s Instagram handle has shown their relationship throughout the years.

